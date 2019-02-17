The Pose. The Flu Game. The Shrug. Michael Jordan’s top 56 moments of his career in honor of his 56th birthday.

Michael Jordan turns 56 on Sunday. It's the day his Charlotte Hornets franchise plays host to the NBA All-Star Game. It's a day of celebration and reflection, of milestones and memory lanes.
Not all of these 56 moments occurred as the Hall of Famer captivated Chicago with breathtaking play and six NBA championships with the Bulls. But enough of them did to make him feel like he's part of the city, no matter where his other sporting travels have taken him. Happy birthday, MJ. And thanks for the memories.
– 56. Get used to it
Nov. 10, 1984: In just his eighth career game, Jordan sank a game-winning jumper with 4 seconds left in a 118-116 road victory over the Pacers. He finished with 27 points, nine rebounds and five blocks.
– 55. Brand name
1997: The fortunes of Nike and Jordan already were forever intertwined before the shoe company launched a new company called Jordan Brand. To this day, Jordan's influence in the shoe world and sports apparel remains influential.
– 54. Frozen foes?
Feb. 12, 1985: In another of those tales that is more urban legend than reality, some speculated that close friends Isiah Thomas and Magic Johnson conspired to get other Eastern Conference teammates – Magic played for the West – to freeze out Jordan in his first All-Star Game during his rookie season. Jordan attempted nine shots – then torched Thomas and the Pistons for 49 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and four steals in the first Bulls-Pistons game after the All-Star break, a 139-126 Bulls victory in overtime.
– 53. A welcome guest
Jan. 19, 2002: In a game only a sentimentalist could love, Jordan's Wizards downed the Bill Cartwright-coached Bulls 77-69 in Jordan's first game in Chicago as a visitor. Jordan drew a thunderous and lengthy standing ovation that was followed by boos when the Bulls finally turned off the lights to introduce their starters. He proceeded to shoot 7 for 21 with nine turnovers, just missing a triple-double of dubious distinction with 16 points and 12 rebounds.
– 52. Wrong number
Feb. 14, 1990: Somebody stole Jordan's No. 23 jersey shortly before a road game against the expansion Magic. Longtime equipment manager John Ligmanowski provided a nondescript No. 12 with no last name on the back, in tow for emergencies and late 10-day contract signees. Jordan scored 49 points in an overtime loss that angered him and the Bulls.
– 51. Back at you
March 20, 1993: A night earlier, somebody named LaBradford Smith dropped a career-high 37 points on Jordan as the Bulls beat the Washington Bullets at Chicago Stadium. In a rare home-and-away back-to-back, Jordan told teammates he would score that many on Smith in the first half alone the next night. Jordan settled for 36 first-half points – rimming out a jumper near the halftime buzzer – and finished with 47 in a road victory.
– 50. Nothing to it
Nov. 23, 1991: Long before he terrorized Dikembe Mutombo as an Atlanta Hawk, Jordan had some fun at the big man's expense when he was a rookie with the Nuggets. Late in a Bulls road victory, Jordan went to the free-throw line, smiled at Mutombo and told him this one was for him. Then he closed his eyes and sank a free throw.
– 49. Old times' sake
March 8, 1998: For his last game as a Bull at his beloved Madison Square Garden, Jordan broke out the original Air Jordan model – those gaudy-looking red, white and black numbers from 1984. But he wasn't all about fashion. He dropped 42 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals on the Knicks in a road victory.
– 48. Taking names
Dec. 2, 1987: Jordan dunked over a Jazz guard in the second quarter of a Bulls road victory, prompting owner Larry Miller, sitting courtside, to say something to Jordan. Oops. On the next possession, Jordan dunked over 7-footer Mel Turpin and asked Miller as he ran by: "He big enough?"
– 47. Hit me
May 1993: Jordan's gambling habits became front and center for the second time in a year after the New York Times reported him being at an Atlantic City casino in the wee hours on the morning of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Knicks. Jordan, whom the league reprimanded the previous year for running up poker and golf debts to a convicted felon, admitted to visiting the casino but angrily denied staying late. The Bulls lost that game but won the series, 4-2.
– 46. Varsity blues
Fall 1978: In a story that has become apocryphal over the years, Jordan didn't make the varsity team during his sophomore year of high school. He wasn't cut – Laney High School varsity coach Clifton Herring had a "no sophomores" policy that he waived for one player to add height. Nevertheless, Jordan raised the slight and even invited Herring for his Hall of Fame acceptance speech.
– 45. He's back – again
Sept. 25, 2001: Twenty months after becoming part owner and president of basketball operations for the Wizards, Jordan announced he was returning to the court again. In an injury-plagued season, he averaged 22.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.4 steals over 60 games.
– 44. So long – again
Jan. 13, 1999: Making official what had been known for months, Jordan retired from the Bulls for a second time. With the NBA lockout over and Phil Jackson stepping away, Jerry Krause and Jerry Reinsdorf undertook a rebuild by naming Tim Floyd coach. Jordan made good on his vow not to play for any Bulls coach but Jackson.
– 43. The Ewing poster
April 30, 1991: Jordan placed the exclamation point on a first-round playoff sweep of the Knicks by spinning out of a double team and dunking over Patrick Ewing at Madison Square Garden. Jordan finished with 33 points, seven assists and six steals.
– 42. The finger wag
May 13, 1997: Hawks big man Dikembe Mutombo liked to augment his highlight-reel blocked shots with a finger wag afterward for emphasis. In the Bulls' Game 5 clincher in the conference semifinals, Jordan cut baseline, took a pass from Luc Longley and dunked over Mutombo. Jordan added a finger wag that drew a smile from Phil Jackson.
– 41. 'Who's open?'
June 12, 1991: In a fourth-quarter timeout during Game 5 of the Bulls' first NBA Finals appearance against the Lakers, coach Phil Jackson challenged Jordan. "I had to ask Michael who was open," Jackson recalled at a Tribune Printer's Row literary event in May 2013. "He said, '(John) Paxson's open.' " So Jordan fed Paxson, who sank five fourth-quarter baskets to help close out the first championship. A trust factor for teammates, which later was dubbed Jordan's "supporting cast," developed for all time.
– 40. 'Space Jam'
Nov. 15, 1996: Jordan took his talents to the big screen, starring alongside Bugs Bunny in a live-action/animated comedy that capitalized on his worldwide fame. Local actor and Bulls fan Bill Murray also starred. And, yes, Jordan carried the Tune Squad to victory over the Monstars.
– 39. Goodbye, old barn
Sept. 9, 1994: Jordan scored 52 points in Scottie Pippen's charity "All-Star Classic," the last basketball game played at Chicago Stadium. Afterward, Jordan went down on one knee and kissed the Bulls logo at center court.
– 38. He's human
June 2, 1991: Jordan didn't make all of his last-second shots. With fans at Chicago Stadium in full throat, Jordan missed a midrange jumper after Sam Perkins' late 3-pointer helped the Lakers steal Game 1 of the Bulls' first NBA Finals. Jordan finished with 36 points, 12 assists, eight rebounds and three steals.
– 37. No nights off
Nov. 30, 1995: With newcomer Dennis Rodman revving the hype engine, the early buzz was that the Bulls could have a historic season. Losing to an expansion team would be a bad look for a franchise on the march to 70 victories. So Jordan scored 19 points in the final 6 minutes to vanquish the Grizzlies in Vancouver, a jaw-dropping performance that former teammates still talk about today. They serenaded him by singing "Be Like Mike" in the postgame locker room.
– 36. Triple the fun
Feb. 9, 1997: Glen Rice earned MVP honors, but Jordan posted the first triple-double in All-Star Game history with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to help lead the East to victory in Cleveland. A halftime ceremony recognized the 50 greatest players in NBA history, so Jordan, who wore fellow All-Star Scottie Pippen's trademark "Pip" armband on his left arm during the game, had a busy night.
– 35. 30,000 points club
Jan. 4, 2002: Jordan became the fourth player in NBA history to score 30,000 points, a select club that now includes seven. Jordan reached the milestone on a second-quarter free throw against the – wait for it – Bulls in an 89-83 Wizards victory in Washington.
– 34. Golden moment
Aug. 10, 1984: Eight years before the Dream Team captivated a worldwide audience, Jordan teamed with future Dream Team members Patrick Ewing and Chris Mullin, along with Sam Perkins and Steve Alford, to win the gold medal with a 96-65 victory over Spain at the Los Angeles Summer Olympics.
– 33. Passing fancy
June 13, 1997: Everybody at the United Center prepared for Jordan to take the last shot. After all, he began the NBA Finals against the Jazz with a buzzer-beating winner in Game 1. Instead, Jordan told Steve Kerr during the preceding timeout to be ready. The double team came, Jordan dished and Kerr buried the title-clinching foul-line jumper. Jordan finished with 39 points, 11 rebounds and four assists en route to the fifth of his six NBA Finals MVPs.
– 32. Double Nickel
June 16, 1993: Jordan posted his NBA Finals high of 55 points in a 111-105 Game 4 victory against the Suns, helping the Bulls recover from a triple-overtime home loss in Game 3. In a classic battle with Charles Barkley, Jordan averaged 41 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists in the six-game series.
– 31. Statuesque
Nov. 1, 1994: It's not often a player gets his number retired and a statue in his likeness erected before his playing career is over. But Jordan wasn't the typical player – and was a year into his first retirement and months from his first comeback. The statue, known as "The Spirit" and now inside the United Center atrium, still draws visitors from all over the world daily.
– 30. Gotta be the shoes
February 1989: Air Jordans weren't just the shoe to have. They were the commercial to love, over and over again. Spike Lee turned his Mars Blackmon character from his movie "She's Gotta Have It" into a fan on a quest. He finally determined "it's gotta be the shoes" that drove Jordan's greatness.
– 29. Old man scorer
Dec. 29, 2001: Less than two months shy of his 39th birthday, Jordan turned back the clock and became the oldest player to post a 50-point game. He scored 24 points in the first quarter and finished with 51 on 21-for-38 shooting, with seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. And, yes, the Wizards beat the Hornets.
– 28. Foot fault
Oct. 29, 1985: Jordan broke a bone in his left foot in a road win against the Warriors during the third game of his second season. He felt management and ownership held him out longer and limited his minutes upon his return to try to qualify for the second NBA draft lottery. He finally returned March 15, 1986. "I wouldn't have been able to live with myself if Michael had been hurt permanently," Jerry Krause told the Tribune in 2012. "That injury drove a wedge between him and me for good."
– 27. Poor Cleveland
May 17, 1993: This time, the shot came in the second round and capped a 103-101 victory and series sweep as opposed to breaking a 2-2, best-of-five tie. That didn't prove much solace to the Cavaliers, whose season ended on yet another Jordan buzzer-beater in Cleveland.
– 26. The beginning
Oct. 26, 1984: History – and a box score – says 13,913 came to Chicago Stadium to see Jordan make his NBA debut. His first bucket came on a 12-footer from the right of the lane at the 7-minute, 27-second mark of the first quarter. Jordan scored 16 points on 5-for-16 shooting with six rebounds, seven assists, two steals, four blocks and five turnovers. "I wasn't nervous," Jordan told the Tribune afterward. "It was more like being overintense. I wanted to do well, for the team and for myself, so maybe I forced things a little."
– 25. Awards season
1987-88: Jordan won the first of his five regular-season MVP trophies, becoming the only player to capture the scoring title while also being named Defensive Player of the Year. Jordan's remarkable season featured league-leading averages of 35 points – on 53.5 percent shooting – and 3.2 steals.
– 24. Magic trick
March 25, 1989: Jordan put the finishing touch on a 4-0 Western Conference trip with a dominant performance against the Seattle SuperSonics – 21 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists – answering critics who said he was just a scorer and Magic Johnson the ultimate winner. Jordan posted 11 triple-doubles in 14 games, averaging 32.6 points, 10.3 rebounds and 11.9 assists over that stretch.
– 23. Vanquishing the Knicks
May 23-June 4, 1993: The Knicks held home-court advantage and looked prepared to deny the first three-peat, taking a 2-0 series lead in the East finals. But Jordan dropped 54 points in Game 4 at Chicago Stadium to even the series and added a 29-point, 14-assist, 10-rebound triple-double against the league's top-ranked defense in Game 5. That's also the game in which the Bulls denied Charles Smith at the rim four times on the same possession in the waning seconds, including a Jordan block. The Bulls closed out the series at home in Game 6.
– 22. The game-winner
June 1, 1997: Jordan became so synonymous with sinking clutch shots that it might be easy to forget some on any stroll down memory lane. But a buzzer-beater to win Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Jazz isn't. It capped a 31-point performance and followed Karl Malone's two missed free throws with 9.2 seconds left to make it all the more memorable.
– 21. The pick
June 19, 1984: You can't lead the Bulls to six championships unless you play in Chicago. With thanks to Clyde Drexler, whose presence in Portland prompted the Trail Blazers to draft Kentucky big man Sam Bowie after the Rockets took Hakeem Olajuwon at No. 1, Bulls general manager Rod Thorn drafted Jordan. "You could tell pretty much right away he was going to be a special player," Thorn told the Tribune last year. "But I had no idea he would turn out to be as good as he did. Nobody could."
– 20. Field of dreams
1994: Pursuing the dream of his late father, who loved the idea of Jordan playing major league baseball, Jordan reported to White Sox spring training and proceeded to hit .202 with three homers, 51 RBIs and 30 steals in 127 games with Double-A Birmingham.
– 19. Hall of a speech
Sept. 11, 2009: Humble and reflective earlier in the day, Jordan offered a window into his legendary competitiveness when he scorched the Earth with his acceptance speech that night in Springfield, Mass. Acknowledging seemingly every career slight, real or perceived, as adding "wood to the fire," a humorous and caustic Jordan spared nobody. "Thank you so much for giving me that motivation that I desperately needed," Jordan said. "I always did whatever I had to do to win."
– 18. The breakthrough
May 27, 1991: Playoff losses to the Pistons in 1988, 1989 and 1990. The physical and punishing "Jordan Rules" on defense. Chicago's "Second City" status. All of those fell by the wayside as Jordan scored 29 points with eight rebounds to cap a four-game sweep of Isiah Thomas and Co. in the Eastern Conference finals, sending the Bulls to the first championship series in franchise history. Thomas and the two-time defending-champion Pistons walked off the court in Detroit without shaking Bulls players' hands.
– 17. The tribute
June 16, 1996: The Bulls beat the SuperSonics in Game 6 of the Finals for their fourth championship – and first since Jordan's return from baseball – on Father's Day. Overcome by emotion because of the significance of having lost his dad, Jordan collapsed into the fetal position, sobbing, on the United Center court at game's end.
– 16. 'Be Like Mike'
Aug. 8, 1991: One of the most influential pitchmen and pioneers of sports marketing starred in plenty of memorable spots. But this one, promoting Gatorade and with one of the catchiest jingles ever, capitalized on Jordan's widespread popularity fresh off the Bulls' first title.
– 15. Dream Team
Summer 1992: The best basketball team ever assembled featured Jordan earning his second Olympic gold medal in Barcelona. He signed autographs for opponents along the way and scored a team-high 22 points in the gold-medal victory over Croatia on Aug. 8.
– 14. Historic win
April 16, 1996: Jordan wasn't used to his seasons ending with a loss, which happened when the Magic bounced the Bulls from the 1995 playoffs after he came back from his baseball experiment. So the Bulls lost only 10 times all next season, earning their then-record 70th victory against the Bucks in Milwaukee as Jordan scored 22 points. They went on to win 72, a mark that stood until the Warriors broke it by one in 2015-16.
– 13. Another Double Nickel
March 28, 1995: In just his fifth game back in his first comeback, Jordan dropped 55 points and had the game-winning assist to Bill Wennington as an appreciative Madison Square Garden crowd oohed and aahed for an opponent's points record.
– 12. 'I'm back'
March 18, 1995: The fax arrived with just two words: "I'm back." And thus ended Jordan's first retirement and minor league baseball dream with the White Sox. Wearing No. 45, Jordan scored 19 points on 7-for-28 shooting the next day in an overtime road loss to the Pacers.
– 11. Hometown star
Feb. 6-7, 1988: Jordan capped one of the most memorable slam-dunk contests in history by soaring from the free-throw line at Chicago Stadium to edge Dominique Wilkins. The next day, Jordan captured All-Star MVP honors by scoring 40 points, including 16 in the final 6 minutes, to lead the East to victory in Chicago.
– 10. Career night
March 29, 1990: Jordan continued his torment of the Cavaliers, scoring a career-high 69 points in an overtime victory in Cleveland. He added 18 rebounds, six assists and four steals for good measure.
– 9. The Shrug
June 3, 1992: Plenty of people thought Trail Blazers star Clyde Drexler should've won the regular-season Most Valuable Player award that Jordan captured the previous month. Silly people. All Jordan did was drop six 3-pointers en route to 35 first-half points to welcome Drexler to the NBA Finals. After the last of those 3s, Jordan offered up an iconic shrug – as if even he couldn't believe his long-range prowess. Believe it.
– 8. Retirement No. 1
Oct. 6, 1993: Word broke the night before when Jordan attended a White Sox playoff game. Jordan made it official at the Berto Center the next day, saying he just didn't "have anything else to prove." The stunning decision came four months after the Bulls' third championship and 21/2 months after authorities discovered the missing body of Jordan's father, James, who had been murdered in a botched robbery attempt. "I'm a very optimistic person and I guess the most positive thing I can take from my father not being here with me today," he said with a slight hitch in his voice, "is that he saw my last basketball game. And that means a lot."
– 7. 'A spectacular move!'
June 5, 1991: The Bulls had lost home-court advantage to the Lakers in Game 1 of their first NBA Finals, so Chicago Stadium was filled with apprehension. Then in the fourth quarter of Game 2, Jordan rose for a right-handed layup, encountered the long-armed Sam Perkins, switched to his left hand and kissed the ball in off the glass on the other side of the rim. "Oh! A spectacular move by Michael Jordan!" NBC play-by-play man Marv Albert said. Can you imagine how many GIFs Jordan's "did you see that?" layup would've created today? Jordan finished with 33 points and 13 assists, and the Bulls were on their way to their first title.
– 6. College champion
March 29, 1982: An NCAA championship game packed with big-name players such as Georgetown's Patrick Ewing and North Carolina's James Worthy featured Jordan capping a wonderful freshman season by calmly sticking a wing jumper with 15 seconds left. It marked legendary Tar Heels coach Dean Smith's first NCAA title. Get used to the clutch gene.
– 5. God in disguise
April 20, 1986: His Airness unleashed a season's worth of frustration that had emanated from the broken left foot he suffered in the third game, his recovery time and court clearance serving as the first of many squabbles between him and Jerry Krause. Against the league's top-ranked defense, Jordan scored 63 points in a 135-131 double-overtime loss in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series at Boston Garden, repeatedly making great Celtics defenders look foolish. Afterward, Larry Bird called him "God disguised as Michael Jordan."
– 4. The Flu Game
June 11, 1997: Jordan collapsed into Scottie Pippen's arms as he walked off the court during a late timeout, a sleepless night before thanks to some bad pizza in his rearview mirror and another clutch, courageous performance in his making. He finished with 38 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals, not to mention the game-clinching 3-pointer in his leg-wearying 44th minute. The crucial Game 5 road victory prevented the Jazz from sweeping three straight home games. Two nights later, the Bulls closed out their fifth title at the United Center.
– 3. The Shot
May 7, 1989: Jordan, suspended in midair seemingly forever taking a foul-line jumper. The Cavaliers' Craig Ehlo jumping to try to defend and descending before Jordan completed his double pump and release. A frenetic Doug Collins looking for somebody to hug. And Jordan, after the shot rattled home to win the first-round series, 3-2, punching the air – and nearly inbounder Brad Sellers – in celebration. All these years later, it's still sweet.
– 2. The 1st title
June 12, 1991: The first one always is the sweetest. It represents hard work and hardships along the way. The breakthrough culminates in pandemonium and pure joy, not to mention pure emotion. And so it was that Jordan, at 28 and after his seventh NBA season, clutched the championship trophy inside a cramped Chicago Stadium locker room, crying with his father, James, by his side. The Lakers were vanquished. The Bulls dynasty was just getting started.
– 1. The Pose
June 14, 1998: With apologies to his Wizards return, this is how we'll most frequently remember Jordan – sinking a game- and series-winning NBA Finals shot and holding the pose for good measure. Maybe he pushed off the Jazz's Bryon Russell. Maybe he didn't. But a game-winning jumper on top of a strip and steal of All-Star Karl Malone is a delicious cherry on top of his Bulls sundae. Oh, yeah, Jordan scored 45 points.
