How Luka Doncic won over the entire Mavericks organization long before the NBA draft

This time, there was no sales pitch needed by Donnie Nelson.
You may recall that Nelson has occasionally had to put his, um, credibility on the line when it came time for the Mavericks to draft players.
Sometimes, his selling job fell on deaf ears. He was all over Giannis Antetokounmpo but was overruled by owner Mark Cuban.
Sometimes, he makes a convincing case, and the Mavericks end up with Dirk Nowitzki.
When it came to Luka Doncic, the Mavericks' president and general manager had done years of homework. And he was ready to go to battle to convince Cuban and coach Rick Carlisle that the 6-8 Slovenian teenager was an absolute "must get" for the franchise.
He never had to go there.
"Mark saw all the same things we did," Nelson said. "There were no coconuts necessary on this one."
In other words, if Doncic didn't work out, everybody was going to take the fall or at the least, lose their man card.
"Our scouts have been following him for years," Cuban said. "It was a no-brainer to take him. The only question was whether or not we could trade up to get him."
The Mavericks mortgaged next year's first-round pick and the Atlanta Hawks took it, agreeing to send third-pick Doncic to Dallas for fifth-pick Trae Young.
Doncic has been all the Mavericks could have hoped for during the first third of the season, averaging 17.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
The list of players in the NBA who qualify as 17-6-4 guys is impressive. There are 10. Eight have been All-Stars at least once. The other is Denver do-everything center Nikola Jokic, who likely will earn his first All-Star call in February.
And then there's the rookie Doncic.
Doncic has validated all the years of research, recruitment and hard work that went into digging up everything there was to know about him before last summer's draft.
Asked what ran through his mind the first time he saw film of Doncic, Carlisle said: "That guy's good, and we're not sure what position he is, but he is going to be an impact player in the NBA, for sure. You're never sure how quickly he'll have a major impact, but you could tell he was good."
How good?
"Donnie Nelson was the one who thought he was going to be exceptionally good, and exceptionally good early," Carlisle said.
The Mavericks were so hot on Doncic over the last couple years that while they were enduring a 24-win death march last season, Carlisle spent more time than usual watching film on Doncic.
He quickly learned what Nelson and his staff – Tony Ronzone, Alvydas Pazdrazis and Roberto Carmenati, who is based in Europe – already knew.
"We have an exceptional scouting staff, and we're just really blessed to have Tony, Roberto and Al – that's been our ground base of operations," Nelson said. "These guys watch every junior tournament, so we get information at a really early age."
That said, it wasn't like Doncic was an unknown commodity.
Everybody in the NBA had a book on him by the time he was 16. Playing for Real Madrid, as Nelson said, is not like coming out of Wurzburg, Germany.
It's as big a stage as there is in European basketball.
Dirk Nowitzki said he became aware of Doncic when Slovenia won the Euroleague championship in 2017.
"Everybody was already talking about him," Nowitzki said. "They obviously had (Goran) Dragic, but they had this young kid that was 17 or whatever playing at a high level and already with Real Madrid. Everybody talked about him all last season being the best player in Europe at his age.
"I think he surprised everybody when he got here how skilled he was at 19. He's a complete package already."
The Mavericks, as Cuban said, got to know Doncic, his mother Mirjam Poterbin and anybody else in the versatile 6-8 player's inner circle years ago.
And they picked his game apart until there was no more film to be had.
"His playmaking ability is unique," Nelson said. "That's what makes him special. You got plenty of guys who can shoot it. His ability to see the floor, make passes, create something out of nothing on a regular basis is why I think people are excited about him."
