Mets announce Seth Lugo to undergo elbow surgery, won’t throw for six weeks

NEW YORK — New owner, same injury problems.

Reliever Seth Lugo will undergo surgery on a loose body in his right elbow, the team announced Saturday morning. His surgery will take place on Tuesday, and Lugo is expected to be sidelined from any baseball activity for six weeks before transitioning to a throwing program, causing him to miss opening day.

A bone spur broke off Lugo’s elbow while he was going through his normal throwing progression at some point during the offseason, according to the team. It resulted in inflammation that wouldn’t subside.

Lugo, 31, recently informed the Mets’ medical staff of his injury and they ordered an MRI on Friday, which revealed the loose body. Dr. David Altchek will perform the surgery on Tuesday.

This is a huge hit to the Mets bullpen, where Lugo was expected to pitch again after a brief stint in the rotation last year. If he is able to begin throwing again six weeks from his surgery, that will put him back on the field at the end of March — just before opening day against the Nationals.

It’s unclear how long it will then take Lugo to build up to regular form after missing the entirety of spring training. He could miss up to a month or more of the regular season.

Lugo became a consistent, reliable threat in the Mets’ relief corps, with his talent taking centerstage over the past few years. He has a 2.53 ERA and 0.954 WHIP over 188 2/3 innings as a relief pitcher since his major league debut in 2016. A lack of starting pitch depth forced Lugo to stretch out more than halfway through 2020′s 60-game season. He struggled to deliver the same results as a starter, posting a 6.15 ERA over seven starts and 26 1/3 innings to end the year.

New Mets owner Steve Cohen, team president Sandy Alderson and his brass worked hard to shore up both starting pitching and bullpen depth this offseason with the hope of avoiding a similar situation as last year. Particularly, their acquisitions of Joey Lucchesi and Jordan Yamamoto would have allowed Lugo to re-join the bullpen, where his results have been best. The club’s deals with relievers Trevor May and Aaron Loup fortified the bullpen. Though the depth helps a situation like Lugo’s, where he’ll be forced to miss at least the beginning of the 2021 season, his loss will be punctuated despite the additions of May and Loup.

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to Port St. Lucie, Fla., on Wednesday, while position players will report the following Monday. The Mets now hope, as their team trickles into camp, that the injuries are limited or at least manageable.