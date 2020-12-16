Mets manager Luis Rojas was ‘shocked’ and ‘disappointed’ by Robinson Cano’s repeat steroid suspension

Robinson Cano has had a close relationship with Luis Rojas. The veteran second baseman was one of the first players to vouch for Rojas’ promotion to skipper following the 2019 season, when it became clear that former manager Mickey Callaway wouldn’t return. Cano and Rojas often spoke in the dugout, and Cano would ask the rookie manager a ton of questions about how he navigates the game.

So it came as a shock to Rojas when he learned last month that Cano tested positive for a steroid for the second time in his career.

“It was a surprise, first of all,” Rojas said Wednesday during a press conference with reporters. “It came out on my phone and I didn’t know that it happened until it came out publicly. I was shocked when it happened and obviously disappointed at the time as well, knowing the suspension.”

Rojas reached out to Cano to offer his support and to “be there for him,” but sympathy was really the theme of their conversation. Rojas didn’t question Cano on his repeat offense, when exactly he started using a steroid again or the impact it will have on his now-nulled Hall of Fame chances.

Cano was suspended for the entirety of the 2021 season as a result of his second-career positive test. He first tested positive for a diuretic in 2018 while playing for the Mariners and served an 80-game suspension. Cano has not made a statement or spoken to reporters since his latest suspension became public.

“I think Robinson is a great human being and he’s always been a great presence in the clubhouse for the rest of the guys and the coaching staff, including myself,” Rojas said. “I called him to be there and support him throughout these times. I’m sure it will be tough times for him next year not being able to participate in games.”

Mets manager Luis Rojas says he was "disappointed" in Robinson Cano after learning he was suspended for a second steroid use discovery. (Nick Wass/AP)

When asked how Cano’s suspension impacts the Mets’ infield structure for 2021, Rojas listed Jeff McNeil, Andres Gimenez and Luis Guillorme as potential fill-ins at second base. Rojas also mentioned there are infielders on the free-agent market that team president Sandy Alderson and new GM Jared Porter may try to sign.

One name that comes to mind: Yankees All-Star free agent second baseman DJ LeMahieu.

Signing LeMahieu to a long-term contract is still the Yankees’ top priority and it remains likely that GM Brian Cashman will get it done. In the event that the Bronx Bombers cannot reach an agreement with LeMahieu, there is an obvious need for an everyday second baseman across boroughs.

On Wednesday the Mets officially hired Dave Jauss to be Rojas’ bench coach. The 63-year-old was previously the Mets’ bench coach in 2010 and their coordinator of staff development in 2011. He was most recently a professional scout for the Yankees last season.

In 1989, Jauss spent three seasons as the Single-A West Palm Beach Expos’ third base coach under manager Felipe Alou, Rojas’ dad, for three years before succeeding Alou as manager in 1992.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of Luis’ staff in addition to helping him grow as a manager, just as his father, Felipe, helped me throughout my career,” Jauss said in a statement.

Though the team has not yet made it official, Rojas confirmed on Wednesday that Jeremy Hefner will return as pitching coach in the 2021 season. Chili Davis is also expected to return as hitting coach. The rest of Rojas’ coaching staff is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Amed Rosario experienced a disappointing 2020 — losing playing time to rookie Andres Gimenez and batting .252 with a .643 OPS and zero stolen-base attempts across 46 games in the shortened season. It’s fair to wonder whether Rosario, who is set to enter his age-25 season, is still the Mets’ starting shortstop.

Though Rojas wouldn’t commit to Rosario’s future on the team one way or another, the manager said the team has had conversations with Rosario about shifting from shortstop to third base. The Mets are not considering moving Rosario to the outfield at this time, but they want him to become more versatile in the infield.

“He’s working at shortstop which is his main position,” Rojas said. “But for him to expand, play a little bit of third base, I think is something that will help him and help the team. We’ve had conversations about it, about him going from that angle and practicing maybe some of those plays that he can make from third base, learn the position a little bit, expand.”

As it stands, the Mets’ options at third base include J.D. Davis, McNeil, Gimenez or Guillorme.