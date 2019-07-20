Paul Sullivan: A man of few words, Harold Baines let his bat do the talking – all the way to the Hall of Fame

Harold Baines was getting ready to throw the ceremonial first pitch before a White Sox game a couple of weeks ago, standing alone on the field behind home plate.

I asked Baines if he was getting excited about his upcoming Hall of Fame induction.

"Not yet," he replied. "When it happens, I'll let you know."

It's going to happen, he knew, but he wasn't sure when. Showing emotion has never been Baines' thing, as most Sox fans know.

But when Baines steps onto that stage Sunday in Cooperstown, N.Y., and starts delivering his speech – one he probably never thought he would give after the Baseball Writers' Association of America soundly rejected him in Hall of Fame voting – the emotions finally will hit him and hit him hard.

"I told him he was going to cry," said Frank Thomas, his former teammate and fellow Hall of Famer. "He's like, 'No, no, no.' I said, 'Yeah, you're going to cry. It's been a long time coming, and you're going to start thinking about your family, and your father isn't here, just like mine wasn't (when Thomas was inducted in 2014). It's going to be tough.'

"His dad was big behind him playing baseball, and once you achieve this mountain, you wish all the people who helped you get there were here, but he's not."

Baines said he won't speak about himself but will talk about his family, including his late father, Linwood, who played semipro ball and guided Harold toward a baseball career. Linwood died in 2014, long after Harold became a White Sox legend.

"It's going to be emotional for a lot of people just because it's Harold Baines," longtime friend and teammate Ozzie Guillen said. "Harold Baines was always cool, man."

The Sox surprised the baseball world by making the 18-year-old Baines the No. 1 pick of the 1977 draft, ahead of Joliet Catholic pitcher Bill Gullickson and Paul Molitor, who went second and third.

"I saw him play in Little League and he impressed me even then," Sox owner Bill Veeck told reporters. "I've been watching him for six years."

Veeck had lived near Baines' Easton, Md., home, so the story could've been true. Baines has heard it enough to believe it but admitted in a 1996 interview he wasn't really sure.

"I don't know," he said then. "If he was there, I didn't see him. But I know he lived in the area. It's possible, but I can't confirm it. I just play along with it. I was 12 years old. I wasn't worrying about whether Bill Veeck was in the stands or not. I just played the game because I liked it."

Baines made his major-league debut April 10, 1980, starting in right field in a 5-3 loss to the Orioles at old Comiskey Park, facing ace Jim Palmer and winding up 0-for-4. Veeck sold the team in 1981 to a group led by Jerry Reinsdorf, and Baines said he didn't get to know the maverick owner who supposedly discovered him.

"He was a nice man with no money," Baines said. "I'm always thankful because he gave me my start. He took me over Molitor and people like that. He didn't have to do that."

After a couple of nondescript seasons, Baines came of age in 1982, hitting 25 home runs and driving in 105. The next season he helped lead the Sox to the American League West title, finishing 10th in AL Most Valuable Player voting.

He was in the prime of his career in 1989 when the Sox sent him to the Rangers on July 29, along with infielder Fred Manrique, for a package of young players that included Sammy Sosa and Wilson Alvarez.

The deal upset many in the Sox clubhouse, including catcher Carlton Fisk.

"Harold and Freddy, two major-leaguers for one," Fisk said. "And not just a major-leaguer – Harold Baines. Harold Baines! You know what I mean? Harold Baines!"

No one knew at the time Sosa would go on to become one of the game's most prolific home run hitters after being dealt to the Cubs. While running for president in 2000, former Rangers managing partner George W. Bush was asked during a GOP debate what the biggest mistake of his adult life had been.

"I signed off on that wonderful transaction: Sammy Sosa for Harold Baines," Bush cracked.

Baines told me years later he wasn't mad at anyone for the deal.

"I didn't have time to be upset," he recalled. "I was traded late that night, and the next morning I was on a plane. I was disappointed, yeah. I thought I had good enough numbers to still be playing for the White Sox, but their plan was to get young talent. We were in a rebuilding stage, and I was the only guy I guess they figured they could get some good players for.

"I was never mad at the fans. They treated me well. I wasn't mad at the organization. I wasn't happy with (general manager Larry Himes) when he was here, the way he was doing certain things, so it really didn't matter. I can't say some of the things he did didn't help the organization because I'd be lying. But being a people person, he wasn't good at that."

Less than a month after the trade, Reinsdorf pulled another shocker, announcing the franchise would retire Baines' No. 3 before a Sox-Rangers game at Comiskey. Reinsdorf didn't even tell Baines until the last minute, figuring he might not show up for the ceremony.

Some in the organization were opposed to retiring the number of an active player, even one as popular as Baines.

"I find that there's a big void in my life with Harold gone," Reinsdorf explained. "This kind of helps ease the pain."

The Rangers traded Baines to the A's in 1990, and he played in his only World Series that season, losing to the Reds in four games.

After three years in Oakland, he became one of those baseball gypsies, going to the Orioles, back to the Sox, back to the Orioles, to the Indians, back to the Orioles and back to the Sox, with whom he retired after the 2001 season. He spent the final 12 years of his 22-year career on one-year contracts.

The first time I asked Baines about his Hall of Fame chances was during his second go-around with the Sox in 1996, when he was still producing as a designated hitter at age 37 and had passed the 300-homer mark near the end of the '95 season with the Orioles.

"Sportswriters pick that," he said. "I don't know what side I'm on with them. I can't say (it) hasn't occurred to me. But I don't think I have the numbers to get in there, to be honest. I think most guys have hit 400 or more homers.

"There's a lot of guys who have hit over 300 home runs. Those guys would get in if you play on winning teams. I think that helps."

Four years later, after Baines returned to the Orioles for a third time, he ranked 25th on the all-time RBIs list and was atop most categories among DHs. I asked him which cap he would wear into the Hall.

"I'm not there yet," he cautioned. "I'll announce that if it happens."

Baines added that he was "leaning one way," so the idea definitely had crossed his mind by 2000, and he thought he had a chance. He retired with 2,866 hits and 1,628 RBIs, which still ranks 34th in major-league history.

He first appeared on the BBWAA Hall of Fame ballot in 2007 but never received more than 6.1% of the votes. He was dropped off the ballot in 2011 after receiving 28 votes, or 4.8% – just under the 5% needed to remain eligible.

There was no outcry that Baines had been snubbed. He didn't say anything publicly about the voting and simply went on with his life as a Sox coach, soon to become a team ambassador.

When I asked him last month if he had given up on the thought of becoming a Hall of Famer, Baines said he "didn't even think about it, to be honest." The handwriting was on the wall.

"Once I was on the original ballot, no, I didn't think about it," he said. "When you get 4 or 5%, you don't sit around thinking about it. I don't think any player plays the game to try to get into the Hall of Fame. If that happens, it's the icing on the cake."

It wasn't until 2018, seven years after BBWAA voters rejected him, that 11 current and former sportswriters on the Hall of Fame Historical Overview Committee selected Baines as one of 10 candidates to be voted upon again by the 16-member Today's Game Era committee.

In December, Baines and closer Lee Smith were selected from a group that included Albert Belle, Joe Carter, Orel Hershiser, Lou Piniella, Davey Johnson, Charlie Manuel and former Yankees owner George Steinbrenner. The voting committee included nine Hall of Famers, three media members/historians and four executives, including Reinsdorf and former Orioles GM Pat Gillick, both of whom had been Baines' employers.

A negative reaction followed, leading to a viral video of a debate between MLB Network's Chris Russo and committee member Tony La Russa, Baines' manager with the Sox and A's.

"I'm gonna start nicknaming you 'Clueless,' " La Russa told Russo of his anti-Baines stance.

Thomas and Guillen agreed with La Russa's argument that Baines' value with the game on the line was hard to quantify.

"Harold was one of the best clutch hitters the game has ever seen," Thomas said. "That's good enough."

Baines hit .291 in his career with runners in scoring position, driving in 1,193 runs with an .838 OPS in that category. Guillen pointed out that Baines drove in runs on teams without many productive hitters batting in front of him.

"Harold Baines was a White Sox when the White Sox were nothing," he said. "Not too many people went through it. They won in '83, they had great players, but Harold Baines went through a lot of bad teams. It's not easy to put up numbers when you don't have that many players around you that can help you.

"Frank was a better hitter than Harold, (but) clutch? Nobody was better than Harold Baines in this organization."

Among those criticizing the selection was baseball writer Jay Jaffe, who invented the JAWS stat to measure the Hall of Fame worthiness of a player. A player's JAWS score is his average wins above replacement (WAR) from his seven-year peak WAR.

Jaffe wrote a piece for FanGraphs saying it was "unsettling ... that Baines accumulated just 38.7 WAR," which ranked tied for 552nd among major-league players, according to Baseball Reference. Jaffe noted that Baines' JAWS score was 30.1, ranking 74th among right fielders, below 24 of the 25 Hall of Famers at the position.

Baines, naturally, shrugged off the controversy.

"I wasn't involved in the committee or the voting, so it is what it is," he said. "I'm just grateful that the Veterans Committee thought enough to think I was deserving of this award."

Baines didn't promote himself or court the media during his career. The media, in turn, tended to leave him alone because he wasn't quotable. His most frequent response to questions was a one-word answer: "Evidently."

"His locker was right next to mine," former Sox outfielder Ron Kittle said. "He hit a game-winning home run, and I can't remember who it was said, 'Did you hit it good?' He said, 'Evidently.' Then he just walked away.

"I said, 'No, you've got to say more than that.' And somebody asked, 'Did you hit it good?' He said, 'It went out of the park, didn't it?' Then he walked away. That was his elaboration on everything. He just did his job. You couldn't tell if he went 0-for-10 or 10-for-10. He was the same guy day in and day out."

Though he was reserved, Baines wasn't nasty to writers. He once told me he was like his father, who would rather lead with action than words.

"I think they consider me like Eddie Murray," he said of the writers. "If you ask me a question and I say 'No,' that's not long enough for you.

"I wasn't that great a talker before I got into baseball, so I'm not going to change. You can try to change to be different, but no. I'm not trying to be rude. That's just the kind of person I am. I know some take it the wrong way, but I can't worry about that. All I can worry about is what I do between the lines."

After one unsuccessful attempt to elicit an answer that could fill a paragraph, I threw up my hands and told Baines I wasn't going to interview him anymore. He laughed and nodded his head, thanking me for leaving him alone.

Every time I passed him in the clubhouse the rest of the season, Baines grinned and asked, "How's the boycott coming?" Then he would walk away.

Because he was a man of so few words, teammate Tim Raines predicted Baines' speech would probably be the shortest in Hall of Fame history.

"No, it won't," Baines said. "I think one guy said, 'Thank you,' and sat down. I'll definitely beat that one. It might not be much behind that, but I'll say more than 'Thank you.' "

I'm looking forward to hearing that speech and finally watching him get excited in Cooperstown.

No matter how long it takes – or how long he waited to make it – will it all be worth it for Harold Baines?

Evidently.