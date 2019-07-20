Kevin Sherrington: In new book, Bud Selig details just how close President George W. Bush came to replacing him as MLB commissioner

Bud Selig was the guy in charge during baseball's biggest troubles since the Black Sox Scandal, yet he lasted longer as commissioner than any except the original, Kenesaw Mountain Landis, because he made friends out of natural enemies. A gift, is what it is. His genial but insistent nature eventually wore opponents down.

And if Selig hadn't been such an affable type, George W. Bush might have been remembered as the steroids commissioner instead.

Selig covers just how close Bush came to taking a different career path in his new book, "For the Good of the Game," with Phil Rogers, noted SportsDay alum. Before going there, though, consider a few of Selig's answers Wednesday in a Q&A with local baseball historian Talmage Boston at the Crescent:

If baseball expands in the next 10 years, Selig said, a home outside North America is a distinct possibility. In such a scenario, "Certainly Mexico will get a team."

If baseballs this season really are juiced, as Justin Verlander insists, "Everything runs in cycles, and this will, too."

A work stoppage looms in 2021 when the CBA expires, but Selig's successor, Rob Manfred, has time to work it out. "I think they will. I know they will."

As you probably know, Selig presided over the last stoppage, in 1994, which came at the unholy price of a World Series. Another stain on his tenure. The fact that he survived not just one such disaster but two should tell you something about his skill set.

Many of Selig's problems were out of his control. His roots in baseball trace to a time when owners were as hard-line as the Cardinals' Gussie Busch, who, when the players threatened to strike in 1972, told Bowie Kuhn, "Not another (expletive) cent." Out of such hard-headed recalcitrance, a movement was born. This is true in any walk of life. The greater the suppression, the worse the backlash. Busch's animus helped unite the players under Marvin Miller, who built the most powerful union in sports. For the next quarter century, it pretty much ruled baseball. The CBA even preempted any attempts at drug testing that might have prevented or at least mitigated the steroids era.

Selig's other major problem was that, with the exception of Bart Giamatti, a poet who died young, commissioners are about as popular as IRS agents. The higher you rise in the game, from players to managers to general managers to league officials, the less fans enjoy the view.

Nevertheless, baseball is healthier now than when Selig took over. It has the most stringent drug-testing program in sports. And its seasons have gone uninterrupted for 25 years.

For a little perspective: Between 1972 and 1994, a period that covers five commissioners, there were eight stoppages.

All things considered, Selig did a good job, which he's only too happy to tell you in his book. He's certainly no fan of his predecessors. Except for Giamatti, of course.

He likes Bush, though, and made it clear on page 139 that "Had things been different, he could have been the ninth commissioner, not me."

George was intrigued by the possibility of being commissioner. He and I talked about it.

I told him at the time that I didn't want to be commissioner, and I really didn't ... .

George would have done a great job. He had a great personality and he loved the game.

The problem, as Selig tells it, was that the owners didn't want to bring in a new man until they had a labor deal. Selig was named acting commissioner in 1994. He didn't get the full-time gig until '98. Meanwhile, Bush had to make a decision between baseball and politics.

I didn't know that he had that kind of ambition, but I could tell he was bothered when his father lost his bid for reelection. I think that motivated him ... . Sometimes people who didn't like George's politics would say it was my fault he became president. History is funny like that sometimes.

Yeah. Funny.

In case you were wondering, Selig, at 85, still has all his hair and wits. He recited dates and numbers and times Wednesday as if it were all yesterday. He also demonstrated his considerable ability to disagree without making it personal, though he was sorely tested.

Like when asked what he thought about bat flips. Selig said he likes it when players are emotional. Point your finger. Gesture to the crowd.

But flip your bat?

"If it were me pitching," the old man said, "that ball would be in your ear the next at-bat."