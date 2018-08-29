This adorable team dog tries to fetch a player’s bat ... before his at-bat is over

Mariners manager Scott Servais got a "swag" haircut to match 24-year-old closer Edwin Diaz because Diaz earned his 50th save. Servais made a spring training bet that he would get the same cut as Diaz if he saved 50 games, a team single-season record.
Fred Caligiuri, 99, pitched to MLB Hall of Fame hitter Ted Williams during Williams' .400 batting season. Caligiuri, shares that experience as well as his perspective on being the oldest living former Major League Baseball player.
Ex-Major League Baseball player Mat Latos was ejected from a Can-Am baseball game in Little Falls, New Jersey, on June 9, after he sparked a bench-clearing brawl between the his current team, the New Jersey Jackals, and the Rockland Boulders.
A 10-year-old girl named Cassidy left people heartbroken after sharing a video where she holds up signs saying she is bullied at school. The New York Yankees released their own video to show their support for Cassidy.
Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado charged the mound after a fastball from Padres pitcher Luis Perdomo almost hit Arenado. The pitch set off a brawl on Coors Field resulting in five ejections.
From the gutters of the independent league to the brink of the majors, Fresno Grizzlies closer James Hoyt is well traveled. And his next stop might be Houston to join the Houston Astros. Fresno catcher Tyler Heineman breaks down Hoyt's pitch reper
Sen. Lindsey Graham delivers a tribute on the Senate Floor to Senator John McCain: "He failed a lot, but he never quit. And the reason we're talking about him today and the reason I'm crying is because he was successful in spite of his failures."