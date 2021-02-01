Vote now in the Treasure Valley athletes of the week contest (Jan. 25 to 31)

The Idaho Statesman’s athlete of the week contest is sponsored by Edmark Toyota. mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

Double-doubles and conference-title winning performances top last week’s highlights

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sarah Means, Ridgevue: The junior poured in 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds in a 65-61, double-overtime win vs. Vallivue. She also had 15 points and six rebounds in a loss to Middleton.

Ashley Banks, Boise: The junior and Southern Utah commit poured in 23 points and had five rebounds in Boise’s 73-51 win at Centennial. She averaged 15 points in three games for the week.

Kaija Zoller, Riverstone: The junior turned in a pair of double-doubles for the Otters. She had 23 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in a win over Idaho City. She also had 11 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks in a victory vs. North Star Charter.

Olivia Asumendi, Homedale: The freshman tallied a double-double of 13 points and 14 rebounds at Payette. She also finished with 14 points and six rebounds at Weiser.

Audrey Taylor, Timberline: The junior scored a team-high 14 points to lead the Wolves to a 52-47 win over Mountain View, clinching Timberline the 5A SIC regular-season title. She also scored 23 points on 9-for-14 shooting in a win over Boise.

Darbi Avery, Kuna: The senior recorded a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds while adding four steals in a 55-46 win over Centennial.

Grace Jackson, Parma: The senior led the Panthers to their fifth 3A SRV conference title in a row. First, she racked up 30 points, eight rebounds and six assists vs. Fruitland. Then, she added 25 points, five steals, four rebounds and four blocks vs. Weiser to conclude an undefeated conference schedule.

Naya Ojukwu, Mountain View: The junior posted another double-double with 25 points and 11 rebounds in a 68-29 win at Centennial. She also had three assists, three steals and three blocks in the victory.

Shae Olsen, Greenleaf: The sophomore finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds and five steals in a 59-47 victory at Idaho City.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Timmy Williams, Emmett: The senior scored 18 points and added eight rebounds vs. Columbia. He finished the week averaging 12 points and eight rebounds.

Trayton Nelson, Idaho City: The senior averaged 21 points, 13.3 rebounds and three blocks in three games last week for the Wildcats.

Noah White, Mountain View: The senior led the Mavericks to road wins at Skyview and Borah while averaging 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Jimmy Tucker, Salmon River: The senior finished the week averaging 30 points, 7.5 rebounds and three assists per game. That includes 31 points vs. No. 1 Garden Valley and 16 points in the fourth quarter vs. Council.

Covy Kelly, Garden Valley: The senior led the Wolverines to three conference wins, averaging 24 points, five assists, four rebounds and four steals per game.

Jacob Ankeny, Marsing: The junior posted a pair of monster double-doubles this week. He had 30 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks in a win over Compass Charter. He also finished with 15 points, 18 rebounds and six blocks in a loss to Ambrose.

Joe Mpoyo, Meridian: The senior racked up 26 points and seven rebounds to keep the No. 1-ranked Warriors undefeated in a 74-40 win vs. Centennial.

Cache Beus, Melba: The freshman recorded two double-doubles for the Mustangs. He had 15 points and 13 rebounds in a win over New Plymouth. He then recorded 21 points, 12 rebounds and five steals in a victory over Compass Charter.

Blake Munk, Rocky Mountain: The senior racked up 19 points, six rebounds and four assists to lead the Grizzlies to a 62-53 win over Boise.

Jason Janish, Eagle: The senior finished with 21 points and six rebounds to lead the Mustangs to a key, 62-50 win over Timberline in the 5A SIC standings.

WRESTLING

Aiden Go, Caldwell: The junior won the 120-pound title and was named the meet’s most outstanding wrestler at the North Idaho Rumble.

Reece Woods, Eagle: The 191-pound sophomore won her third tournament of the season (the Ardis E. Nash Invite in Homedale). She has pinned every opponent at those tournaments, and the first-year wrestler remains undefeated.

Kaydince Turner, Homedale: The senior won the 136-pound title at her hometown Ardis E. Nash Invite. She pinned Rocky Mountain’s Mia Furman in 1:23 in the finals.

Carter Torres, Kuna: The junior won the 182-pound title at Minico’s Red Halverson Invite, helping the Kavemen win the team title.

Simon Alberto Luna, Nampa: The sophomore won the 113-pound title at Red Halverson to improve to 23-1 on the season.

Brock Kemble, Middleton: The junior won the 126-pound championship at Red Halverson to remain undefeated at 9-0.

