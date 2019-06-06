He led his team to new heights. Now he’s the state’s soccer player of the year.

Family’s love for soccer brings them together miles and miles at a time The Zierenberg family travels from Twin Falls to Boise three times a week so their children can play soccer with the Boise Timbers/Thorns club. While the kids practice and compete, parents Jocelyn and Mike help with the club, coach and referee. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Zierenberg family travels from Twin Falls to Boise three times a week so their children can play soccer with the Boise Timbers/Thorns club. While the kids practice and compete, parents Jocelyn and Mike help with the club, coach and referee.

The awards keep rolling in for Rocky Mountain High School.

Athletes from the Meridian school have already won the state’s all-class baseball and softball player of the year awards the past two weeks. Then on Thursday, Grizzlies senior Kristian Quiros was named the Gatorade Idaho Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

Idaho plays its high school soccer season in the fall, but Gatorade doesn’t issue its awards until after the spring season, when many states play.

The 5-11, 185-pound midfielder led the Grizzlies to three titles last fall (regular season, district and state), burying the game-winning goal in the state championship game’s shootout. The district and state titles were both a first in program history.

Quiros scored 21 goals and added 18 assists last season. The Gatorade award adds to his 5A state player of the year honor and his selection to the 5A Southern Idaho Conference first team.

“This year Kristian started to realize that he could affect the outcome of games and had a confidence that allowed him to take things over,” Rocky Mountain coach Bill Taylor said in a press release. “He had a drive about him that he was just not going to lose.”

Quiros has signed to play next season for Yavapai College, an Arizona community college. He has a 3.63 GPA and has also volunteered for a Treasure Valley thrift store and as a peer tutor.

Quiros joins recent Idaho winners such as Borah’s Ahmed Ibrahimovic (2017-18), Rocky Mountain’s Jonah Dalmas (2016-17), Timberline’s Alain Murhula, Borah’s Josh Szuch (2014-15) and Rocky Mountain’s Tyson Fox (2013-14).

Gatorade will announce the winner of the state’s girls soccer player of the year next week.