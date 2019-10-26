San Diego’s Stadium Golf dives into new world with high-tech range monitors

The model has worked extremely well for nearly 25 years.

Stadium Golf Center & Batting Cages in Murphy Canyon has been the preeminent standalone driving range in central San Diego. Anybody who practices or plays golf regularly in the city has probably been there.

On any given evening under the lights, a beginner trying golf for the first time could be found hitting next to the top player from San Diego State or a guy who's honing his game for PGA Tour Qualifying School.

The place is a San Diego landmark, like Rubio's and its fish tacos, but even the restaurant has to freshen the menu.

Stadium is taking the same philosophy.

For the first time in years, there's a new element to the range. In keeping in step with the trend in golf made popular by the Topgolf indoor entertainment ranges, Stadium has added the latest in outdoor golf simulators, produced by local company Foresight Sports, that seek to deliver a wider variety of experience.

Now, while a 6-year-old can "bowl" or play a form of Skee-Ball with a club and golf balls, mom or dad can dial in their irons with the most updated technology. Fraternity brothers can "play" Pebble Beach for considerably less than $500 a head, or a convention of pastors – yes, that was an actual recent group at Stadium – can tour the St. Andrews Old Course.

This is golf's New Age.

"This is the trend in the industry," Stadium general manager Monty Leong said. "Standalone ranges are moving toward more technology with launch monitors and the ability to track golf balls. With the proliferation of Topgolf, the whole thing has blown up around the country.

"Golf is hard," Leong said. "That's been our challenge in the industry. I think Topgolf kind of put its finger on something. Maybe people want to come down, have some fun and see what golf is like. I hope it's growing the game, and that some of those people turn into golfers."

There isn't a Topgolf in San Diego yet, though the company is showing interest in being part of a development on East Harbor Island. The first effort in the county to create a Topgolf-like experience arrived in early 2018 at Del Mar Golf Center, which began using Topgolf's Toptracer system to create an entertainment experience.

Similar to Del Mar, Stadium has converted a portion of its range (10 hitting bays on its upper deck out of 72 total) into a lounge area that is shaded by a canopy and includes couches, tables and high-resolution TV monitors to create a group experience. (Buying alcohol is not yet an option, though Leong acknowledges it sure would boost the draw.)

Foresight's "Total Range" system has been available at Stadium for several months, but Leong and company feel comfortable enough with the operation now that they're holding a launch party Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event includes food trucks and contests for prizes.

Stadium's management team hasn't gone kicking and screaming into this venture, but it had to consider all of the angles, too. As a popular range for hard-core golfers, it didn't want to alienate them while attracting a new and different crowd.

"We want to be more in the technology game a bit," Leong said, "but we're not going to compromise who we are as a golf culture or those people who have supported us and come to know us over the years."

Much of the enthusiasm by Stadium came because of its partner in the venture. Foresight Sports is a Scripps Ranch-based company that has quietly risen to be the top player in the golf simulation field.

At the PGA Merchandise Show in 2010, Foresight introduced its GC2 system that featured technology and measurements never seen before in launch monitors. It sold that product to thousands of golf stores nationwide that are still using them. Professional players got excited about them, and 140 bought the GC2, according to Foresight Director of Sales Rick Cuellar.

Then, 3 1/2 years ago, Foresight took another step with a four-camera system it dubbed the GCQuad. That is the setup being used at Stadium. A similar system installed in someone's home could cost upwards of $40,000. At Stadium, the cost to use a bay, with no limit on the number of people, is $15 for 30 minutes, $20 for 60 minutes and $30 for 90 minutes. Range balls are a separate purchase.

"We think this environment covers every type of player," Cuellar said.

Of particular interest to avid golfers, Cuellar noted, is that they can dial in launch numbers, and carry and roll distances for every club in the bag.

"The data is pretty amazing," Leong said.

The other enticing feature is playing courses around the world in less than an hour. Foresight has the rights to 140 courses, including Pebble Beach, St. Andrews, Oakmont, Merion, Colonial and Torrey Pines.

On a recent afternoon, Stadium employee Patrick Baynes chose to hit shot after shot from a nice spot – the middle of the fairway on Pebble Beach's famed 18th hole. Baynes said he has hit balls on the launch monitor at TaylorMade in Carlsbad and that the accuracy of Stadium's system is within a yard.

A San Diego State golfer from the early 1980s and a former SCPGA Section champion, Leong admits to being a bit "old-school" when it comes to technology. But he also works in a game whose growth has been stagnant.

"What the benefits will be, I'm not sure," Leong said. "You want to help people have more fun on the course and enjoy the game more. It's a learning curve for us, and we're doing our best to stay in the curve. We don't want to fall out of the curve."