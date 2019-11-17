Boise State 42, New Mexico 9

Boise State nose tackle Sonatane Lui (98) high steps off the field with the Bronco defense after gathering his second New Mexico fumble Saturday, Nov. 16 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State nose tackle Sonatane Lui (98) celebrates recovering a New Mexico fumble on the first play of the game and running the football in for a Bronco touchdown Saturday, Nov. 16 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State defensive end/linebacker Curtis Weaver (99) is helped off the field with head coach Bryan Harsin watching closely. Weaver was injured on a play in the second quarter against Mountain West foe New Mexico Saturday, Nov. 16 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State wide receiver John Hightower (16) scores on a 47-yard pass and run against New Mexico’s defense in the first quarter Saturday, Nov. 16 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State wide receiver John Hightower (16) is lifted high on a tackle by New Mexico cornerback De’John Rogers (6) in the first half Saturday, Nov. 16 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State quarterback Jaylon Henderson (9) passes under pressure from New Mexico linebacker Alexander “Moana” Vainikolo (30) in the third quarter. Henderson completed the pass to wide receiver Octavius Evans (1) for a first down Saturday, Nov. 16 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State wide receiver Octavius Evans (1) snags a Jaylon Henderson (9) pass with his fingertips defended by New Mexico linebacker Alex Hart (33) Saturday, Nov. 16 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
New Mexico running back Kentrail Moran (24) is stopped by Boise State’s defense on a fourth-and-one attempt in the first half Saturday, Nov. 16 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State running back Andrew Van Buren (21) breaks a tackle attempt by New Mexico linebacker Brandon Shook (46) and scores a touchdown in the third quarter Saturday, Nov. 16 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State running back Andrew Van Buren (21) celebrates his touchdown in the third quarter with teammate Akilian Butler (7) in the Broncos’ 42-9 win over New Mexico Saturday, Nov. 16 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin watches from the sideline during the Broncos’ Mountain West game against New Mexico Saturday, Nov. 16 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State running back Robert Mahone (34) dives for extra yards on a run defended by New Mexico linebacker Alexander “Moana” Vainikolo (30) Saturday, Nov. 16 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State running back George Holani (24) runs in the Lobos’ secondary before being brought down by New Mexico safety Brandon Burton (21) Saturday, Nov. 16 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State nose tackle Sonatane Lui (98) picks up his second New Mexico fumble after on a play with Boise State linebacker Demitri Washington (38) and New Mexico quarterback Tevaka Salanoa-Tuioti (8) in the second quarter Saturday, Nov. 16 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State nose tackle Sonatane Lui (98) celebrates his second New Mexico fumble recovery with the Bronco defense in the second quarter Saturday, Nov. 16 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State quarterback Jaylon Henderson (9) passes the football under pressure from New Mexico linebacker Alex Hart (33) for a first down in the first quarter Saturday, Nov. 16 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Dressed as Sesame Street Yip Yips, John and Coleen Heath, Fort Worth, Texas, join Boise State fan and perrenial Flintstone Jason Jungling of Fruitland at the start of the Broncos’ Boise State vs. New Mexico game Saturday, Nov. 16 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State cornerbacks Avery Williams (26) and Tyric LeBeauf (22) high five as they run onto the field before the game against New New Mexico at Albertsons Stadium in Boise on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Boise State defensive end/linebacker Curtis Weaver (99) reacts after a play against New Mexico at Albertsons Stadium in Boise on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir (2) run the ball past New Mexico linebacker Alexander “Moana” Vainikolo (30) on his way to a touchdown at Albertsons Stadium in Boise on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Boise State defensive tackle David Moa (55) checks on defensive end/linebacker Curtis Weaver (99) after heÕs hurt on the field against New Mexico at Albertsons Stadium in Boise on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Boise State tight end Garrett Collingham runs in a touchdown against New Mexico at Albertsons Stadium in Boise on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Boise State won 42-9.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Boise State celebrates a touchdown by tight end Garrett Collingham (5) against New Mexico at Albertsons Stadium in Boise on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Boise State won 42-9.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Boise State quarterback Jaylon Henderson (9) fumbles the ball during a tackle by New Mexico linebacker Jacobi Hearn (20) at Albertsons Stadium in Boise on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Boise State won 42-9.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Boise State long snapper Daniel Cantrell (42) tackles New Mexico running back Bryson Carroll (6) during a kick return at Albertsons Stadium in Boise on Saturday, November 16, 2019. won
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Boise StateÕs defensive line celebrates a play against New Mexico at Albertsons Stadium in Boise on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Boise State won 42-9.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Buster Bronco gestures at the crowd at Albertsons Stadium during the game against New Mexico in Boise on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Boise State won 42-9.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Boise State wide receiver John Hightower (16) with family during senior day before the game against New Mexico at Albertsons Stadium in Boise on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Boise State won 42-9.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Boise State defensive tackle David Moa (55) runs onto the field during senior day before the game against New Mexico at Albertsons Stadium in Boise on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Boise State won 42-9.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Boise State quarterback Jaylon Henderson (9) runs onto the field during senior day before the game against New Mexico at Albertsons Stadium in Boise on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Boise State won 42-9.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Boise State defensive tackle David Moa with his 3-year-old nephew Penaia and mother Seini during senior night festivities before the game against New Mexico on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium.
Otto Kitsinger
Special to the Idaho Statesman
Boise State defensive tackle Chase Hatada (93) runs onto the field during senior day before the game against New Mexico at Albertsons Stadium in Boise on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Boise State won 42-9.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman