Boise State 20, Wyoming 17 OT

Boise State nose tackle Sonatane Lui falls to his knees as the Broncos celebrate a 20-17 overtime win over Wyoming on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State defensive end Curtis Weaver celebrates after sacking Wyoming quarterback Tyler Vander Waal near the end of the second quarter Saturday at Albertsons Stadium.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State’s defense stops Wyoming on fourth-and-1, ending a drive near the end of the fourth quarter Saturday at Albertsons Stadium.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State wide receiver Akilian Butler scores first with a touchdown reception from quarterback Chase Cord (10) in the Broncos’ Mountain West game against Wyoming Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Wyoming wide receiver Austin Conway (25) nearly grabs a pass deflected by Boise State linebacker Riley Whimpey (44) in the endzone during overtime Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Wyoming quarterback Tyler Vander Waal (18) gets a pass by the outreached arms of Boise State defensive end Curtis Weaver (99) in overtime Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State nosetackle Scale Igiehon (90) hits Wyoming quarterback Tyler Vander Waal (18) as he releases a pass in the fourth quarter Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State fan Luke Palsulich, 17, of Boise, makes noise from the south endzone in the Broncos’ Mountain West game against Wyoming Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State quarterback Chase Cord (10) passes under pressure for a completion with pressure by Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson (30) Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State safety JL Skinner (33) bats away a hail-merry pass by Wyoming quarterback Tyler Vander Waal (18) at the end of regulation Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State takes the field to host Mountain West foe Wyoming Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Wyoming safety Alijah Halliburton (3) draws a flag after interfering on a pass to Boise State wide receiver Octavius Evans (1) in the fourth quarter Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin and coaching staff work on a solution against Wyoming Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State celebrates the start of the Broncos’ Mountain West game against Wyoming Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State quarterback Chase Cord (10) runs with the ball for a first down against Wyoming Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State quarterback Chase Cord (10) warms up before the start of the Broncos’ Mountain West game against Wyoming on Saturday. He’s expected to start in place of Hank Bachmeier.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State quarterback Chase Cord throws a pass against the Wyoming defense Saturday night at Albertsons Stadium.
Kyle Green
Special to The Idaho Statesman
Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir reaches the ball over the goal line for a second-half touchdown Saturday night against Wyoming. The Broncos only scored two touchdowns in the 20-17, overtime win.
Kyle Green
Special to The Idaho Statesman
Wyoming kicker Cooper Rothe (40) looks on as Boise State celebrates after his missed field goal in overtime Saturday night at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State won 20-17 when Rothe missed.
Kyle Green
Special to The Idaho Statesman
Boise State linebacker Riley Whimpey, left, and safety Kekoa Nawahine and Wyoming wide receiver Austin Conway fight for a pass in the end zone during overtime Saturday night at Albertsons Stadium. Whimpey nearly intercepted the throw.
Kyle Green
Special to The Idaho Statesman
Boise State running back Andrew Van Buren (21) gets taken down by the Wyoming defense during the game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State defeated Wyoming 20-17 in overtime. Kyle Green For The Idaho Statesman Saturday November, 09, 2019.
Kyle Green
Special to The Idaho Statesman
Wyoming running back Xazavian Valladay (6) rushes for a touchdown against the Boise State defense during the game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State defeated Wyoming 20-17 in overtime. Kyle Green For The Idaho Statesman Saturday November, 09, 2019.
Kyle Green
Special to The Idaho Statesman
A Boise State fan questions a fourth quarter call during the game against Wyoming at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State defeated Wyoming 20-17 in overtime. Kyle Green For The Idaho Statesman Saturday November, 09, 2019.
Kyle Green
Special to The Idaho Statesman
Boise State kicker Joel Velazquez (46) gets off a punt under heavy pressure from the Wyoming defense during the game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State defeated Wyoming 20-17 in overtime. Kyle Green For The Idaho Statesman Saturday November, 09, 2019.
Kyle Green
Special to The Idaho Statesman
Wyoming quarterback Tyler Vander Waal (18) runs the ball into the end zone on a qb keeper during the game against Boise State at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State defeated Wyoming 20-17 in overtime. Kyle Green For The Idaho Statesman Saturday November, 09, 2019.
Kyle Green
Special to The Idaho Statesman
Boise State linebacker Benton Wickersham (25) takes down Wyoming running back Xazavian Valladay (6) during the game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State defeated Wyoming 20-17 in overtime. Kyle Green For The Idaho Statesman Saturday November, 09, 2019.
Kyle Green
Special to The Idaho Statesman
Wyoming wide receiver Austin Conway (25) gets taken down by the Boise State defense during the game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State defeated Wyoming 20-17 in overtime. Kyle Green For The Idaho Statesman Saturday November, 09, 2019.
Kyle Green
Special to The Idaho Statesman
Wyoming running back Xazavian Valladay (6) gets tackled by Boise State cornerback Jalen Walker (15) during the game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State defeated Wyoming 20-17 in overtime. Kyle Green For The Idaho Statesman Saturday November, 09, 2019.
Kyle Green
Special to The Idaho Statesman
Boise State running back Robert Mahone (34) gets tackled by Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson (30) and cornerback Tyler Hall (9) during the game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State defeated Wyoming 20-17 in overtime. Kyle Green For The Idaho Statesman Saturday November, 09, 2019.
Kyle Green
Special to The Idaho Statesman
Boise State defensive end Aisa Kelemete (19) and linebacker Demitri Washington (38) hit Wyoming quarterback Tyler Vander Waal (18) during the game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State defeated Wyoming 20-17 in overtime. Kyle Green For The Idaho Statesman Saturday November, 09, 2019.
Kyle Green
Special to The Idaho Statesman
Boise State fans use their cell phones to illuminate the stadium during the game against Wyoming at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State defeated Wyoming 20-17 in overtime. Kyle Green For The Idaho Statesman Saturday November, 09, 2019.
Kyle Green
Special to The Idaho Statesman