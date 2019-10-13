Boise State 59, Hawaii 37

Boise State wide receiver John Hightower (16) catches a pass on his way to the end zone defended by Hawaii defensive back Cortez Davis (18) in the first quarter Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) runs with the football before being brought down by Hawaii defensive lineman Samiuela Akoteu (91) in the second quarter Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier gets hit as he releases a throw by Hawaii linebacker Kana’i Picanco (12) in the first quarter Saturday at Albertsons Stadium. Bachmeier was injured on a hit by Picanco later in the game.
Boise State defensive end/linebacker Curtis Weaver (99) fights past Hawaii offensive lineman Ilm Manning (75) on a pass rush in the first quarter Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) stays on his knee following a hit that forced a fumble on a keeper in the second quarter against Hawaii Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir (2) gets sent into the air by Hawaii defensive back Khoury Bethley (5) on an incomplete pass to the sideline Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) walks gingerly back onto the Blue with a trainer in the third quarter after being injured in the Broncos’ 59-37 victory over Hawaii Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Boise State running back George Holani (24) hits the end zone pylon on a rushing touchdown defended by Hawaii defensive back Rojesterman Farris II (4) in the third quarter Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
A Boise State fan cheers after referees reverse a Hawaii incomplete pass call to a fumble recovered by the Broncos in the first quarter Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Boise State quarterback Chase Cord (10) passes in the red zone against Hawaii Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Boise State running back Robert Mahone (34) runs for positive yards before being tripped up by Hawaii linebacker Solomon Matautia (27) Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir (2) absorbs the cheers of a record attending crowd at Albertsons Stadium after catching a touchdown pass in the second quarter against Hawaii Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Boise State defensive STUD Demitri Washington (38) flexes after a hard tackle on Hawaii wide receiver Cedric Byrd II (6) in the third quarter Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Boise State running back George Holani (24) breaks into Hawaii’s secondary and finds a clear path to the end zone in the fourth quarter, putting the Broncos ahead 59-37 Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
After scoring a rushing touchdown that put the Broncos up 59-37, Boise State running back George Holani (24) is greeted by his teammates on the way back to the bench Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) gets a little help moving the football up field from offensive lineman John Molchon (77) against Hawaii Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Boise State nickelback Kekaula Kaniho (28) tackles Hawaii wide receiver Melquise Stovall (10) on a pass at midfield Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Boise State’s Kekaula Kaniho (28) fields a Hawaii onside kick in the fourth quarter Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Bronco fans enjoy the pregame festivities at the start of Boise State’s Mountain West game against Hawaii Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) gets hit by Hawaii linebacker Kana‘i Picanco (12) as he throws a pass during the game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State defeated Hawaii 59-37. Kyle Green For The Idaho Statesman Saturday October, 12, 2019.
Boise State nickelback Roman Kafentzis (20) strips the ball from Hawaii wide receiver Cedric Byrd II (6) during the game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Kafentzis recovered the ball. Boise State defeated Hawaii 59-37. Kyle Green For The Idaho Statesman Saturday October, 12, 2019.
Boise State wide receiver CT Thomas (6) and Hawaii defensive back Rojesterman Farris II (4) fight for a pass in the end zone during the game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State defeated Hawaii 59-37. Kyle Green For The Idaho Statesman Saturday October, 12, 2019.
Boise State defensive end/linebacker Curtis Weaver (99) knocks the ball away causing a fumble by Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald (13) during the game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho.Boise State recovered the fumble. Boise State defeated Hawaii 59-37. Kyle Green For The Idaho Statesman Saturday October, 12, 2019.
Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir (2) hauls in a touchdown pass while being defended by Hawaii defensive back Eugene Ford (8) during the game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State defeated Hawaii 59-37. Kyle Green For The Idaho Statesman Saturday October, 12, 2019.
Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir (2) his lifted into the air by his teammates after catching a touchdown pass during the game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State defeated Hawaii 59-37. Kyle Green For The Idaho Statesman Saturday October, 12, 2019.
Boise State running back Robert Mahone (34) celebrates with teammates after scoring a rushing touchdown during the game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State defeated Hawaii 59-37. Kyle Green For The Idaho Statesman Saturday October, 12, 2019.
Boise State running back Robert Mahone (34) breaks away from the Hawii defense for a rushing touchdown during the game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State defeated Hawaii 59-37. Kyle Green For The Idaho Statesman Saturday October, 12, 2019.
Boise State quarterback Jaylon Henderson (9) has his arm hit while passing against Hawaii during the game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State defeated Hawaii 59-37. Kyle Green For The Idaho Statesman Saturday October, 12, 2019.
Boise State quarterback Jaylon Henderson (9) throws a pass against Hawaii during the game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State defeated Hawaii 59-37. Kyle Green For The Idaho Statesman Saturday October, 12, 2019.
Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) runs downfield towards Hawaii linebacker Kana‘i Picanco (12) during the game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Bachmeier was hit and fumbled on the play and was injured leaving the game. Boise State defeated Hawaii 59-37. Kyle Green For The Idaho Statesman Saturday October, 12, 2019.
Boise State President Marlene Tromp waves to the crowd while participating in the Homecoming parade before the game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State defeated Hawaii 59-37. Kyle Green For The Idaho Statesman Saturday October, 12, 2019.
A horse decked out with BSU colors walks in the Homecoming parade before the game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State defeated Hawaii 59-37. Kyle Green For The Idaho Statesman Saturday October, 12, 2019.
Boise State students participate in the Homecoming parade before the game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State defeated Hawaii 59-37. Kyle Green For The Idaho Statesman Saturday October, 12, 2019.
Boise State students participate in the Homecoming parade before the game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State defeated Hawaii 59-37. Kyle Green For The Idaho Statesman Saturday October, 12, 2019.
Boise State bronco logo on a truck in the Homecoming parade before the game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State defeated Hawaii 59-37. Kyle Green For The Idaho Statesman Saturday October, 12, 2019.
Boise State President Marlene Tromp marches on to the field with the band before the Homecoming game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State defeated Hawaii 59-37. Kyle Green For The Idaho Statesman Saturday October, 12, 2019.
The family of former BSU player Dan Paul stands at mid field during a tribute to his life before the homecoming game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State defeated Hawaii 59-37. Kyle Green For The Idaho Statesman Saturday October, 12, 2019.
Boise State fans hold camera phone flashlights before the opening kickoff of the game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State defeated Hawaii 59-37. Kyle Green For The Idaho Statesman Saturday October, 12, 2019.
