Boise State 30, Air Force 19

Boise State wide receiver CT Thomas (6) runs the ball into the end zone defended Air Force defensive back Zane Lewis (6) after after pass from quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State wide receiver CT Thomas (6) celebrates a touchdown catch with quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State’s student section, clad in blackout black, gets Bronco Nation ready for the Mountain West game against Air Force in a Mountain West Conference game Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State defensive end/linebacker Curtis Weaver (99) rushes Air Force quarterback Donald Hammond III (5) in the second quarter Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) passes against Air Force in a Mountain West Conference game Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Air Force and Idaho Air National Guard pilots flying F-15s and A-10s zoom over Albertsons Stadium at the start of Boise State’s football against Mountain West foe Air Force Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State defensive tackle David Moa (55) celebrates a stop by the Bronco defense on Air Force’s run game in the fourth quarter Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State’s defense holds Air Force on a fourth and one yard play in the fourth quarter Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State running back Robert Mahone (34) dives into the end zone for a Bronco touchdown in the fourth quarter against Air Force in a Mountain West Conference game Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State running back Robert Mahone (34) was smiling after breaking tackles to get into the end zone against Air Force in a Mountain West Conference game Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State’s Curtis Weaver (99) hoists Kekaula Kaniho (28) onto his shoulder after Kaniho intercepted an Air Force pass in the fourth quarter Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State nickelback Kekaula Kaniho (28) celebrates his 50-yard interception return against Air Force in a Mountain West Conference game Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State wide receiver John Hightower (16) makes a leaping catch against Air Force Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State wide receiver John Hightower (16) tries to get control of a long pass, but Air Force defensive back Milton Bugg III (3) breaks up the play Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State running back Robert Mahone (34) runs over Air Force defensive back Milton Bugg III (3) on his way to a Bronco touchdown in the fourth quarter Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State cornerback Avery Williams (26) tackles Air Force quarterback Donald Hammond III (5) Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin directs his staff during the Broncos’ 30-19 win over Mountain West Conference foe Air Force Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State nickelback Kekaula Kaniho (28) and Boise State safety Khafari Buffalo (14) celebrate a defensive stop against Air Force Academy at Albertsons Stadium on Friday Sept. 20th, 2019.
Joe Jaszewski
Joe Jaszewski
Special to the Idaho Statesman
Boise State tight end John Bates (85) makes a touchdown catch in the second half against Air Force at Albertsons Stadium on Friday Sept. 20th, 2019.
Joe Jaszewski
Joe Jaszewski
Special to the Idaho Statesman
Boise State wide receiver John Hightower (16) comes down with a reception against Air Force defensive back Milton Bugg III (3) at Albertsons Stadium on Friday Sept. 20th, 2019.
Joe Jaszewski
Joe Jaszewski
Special to the Idaho Statesman
Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) runs against the Air Force defense at Albertsons Stadium on Friday Sept. 20th, 2019.
Joe Jaszewski
Joe Jaszewski
Special to the Idaho Statesman
Boise State running back Robert Mahone (34) scores a touchdown in the second half against Air Force at Albertsons Stadium on Friday Sept. 20th, 2019.
Joe Jaszewski
Joe Jaszewski
Special to the Idaho Statesman
Boise State president Marlene Tromp high-fives Bronco fans at Albertsons Stadium on Friday Sept. 20th, 2019.
Joe Jaszewski
Joe Jaszewski
Special to the Idaho Statesman
Air Force defensive back Grant Theil (14) breaks up a pass intended for Boise State wide receiver CT Thomas (6) in the first half at Albertsons Stadium on Friday Sept. 20th, 2019.
Joe Jaszewski
Joe Jaszewski
Special to the Idaho Statesman
Boise State wide receiver CT Thomas (6) makes a diving catch in the first half against Air Force Academy at Albertsons Stadium on Friday Sept. 20th, 2019.
Joe Jaszewski
Joe Jaszewski
Special to the Idaho Statesman
Boise State cornerback Markel Reed (8) takes down Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) in the first half at Albertsons Stadium on Friday Sept. 20th, 2019.
Joe Jaszewski
Joe Jaszewski
Special to the Idaho Statesman
Boise State president Marlene Tromp takes the field with the Broncos at Albertsons Stadium on Friday Sept. 20th, 2019 before the Air Force Academy game.
Joe Jaszewski
Joe Jaszewski
Special to the Idaho Statesman
Boise State nickelback Kekaula Kaniho (28) intercepts a pass intended for Air Force wide receiver Geraud Sanders (7) in the second half at Albertsons Stadium on Friday Sept. 20th, 2019.
Joe Jaszewski
Joe Jaszewski
Special to the Idaho Statesman
Boise State nickelback Kekaula Kaniho (28) celebrates his second half interception against Air Force at Albertsons Stadium on Friday Sept. 20th, 2019.
Joe Jaszewski
Joe Jaszewski
Special to the Idaho Statesman