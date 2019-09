Boise State Football Boise State’s Nawahine: ‘I would like it if we had shutouts in both halves’ September 07, 2019 03:59 AM

Senior safety Kekoa Nawahine, junior nickel Kekaula Kaniho and sophomore receiver Khalil Shakir discuss the Boise State football team's 14-7 win over Marshall on Friday at Albertsons Stadium.