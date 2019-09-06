Boise State 14, Marshall 7

Boise State running back George Holani (24) powers over Marshall safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) for a gain in the second half Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) gets a pass away under pressure by Marshall linebacker Tavante Beckett (4) in the first quarter at Alberstons Stadium Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 in Boise.
Boise State wide receiver Octavius Evans (1) leads the Broncos onto The Blue for the home opener against Marshall Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) scores a touchdown for the Broncos’ first score against Marshall in the home opener at Albertsons Stadium Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 in Boise.
Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) scores a touchdown for the Broncos’ first score against Marshall in the home opener at Albertsons Stadium Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 in Boise.
Boise State nickelback Kekaula Kaniho (28) tackles Marshall running back Tyler King (3) in the home opener at Albertsons Stadium Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 in Boise.
Boise State running back Andrew Van Buren (21) runs for a gain before being tackled by Marshall safety Brandon Drayton (8) Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) is brought down by Marshall linebacker Jaquan Yulee (2) after losing his helmet to a face mask by Marshall defensive lineman Milan Lanier (85) Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Boise State cornerback Avery Williams (26) returns a punt with Marshall’s Stone Scarcelle (19) in the home opener at Albertsons Stadium Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 in Boise.
Boise State running back George Holani (24) runs for a gain before being tackled by Marshall linebacker Tyler Brown (32) Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Boise State tight end John Bates (85) runs for extra yards after a catch before being tackled by Marshall linebacker Domenick Murphy (40) Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Marshall head coach Doc Holliday shares his mind with a referee during the game against Boise State at Albertsons Stadium Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 in Boise.
Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) greets fans following the Broncos’ 14-7 win against Marshall in the home opener at Albertsons Stadium Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 in Boise.
Boise State students get into game mode against Marshall in the home opener at Albertsons Stadium Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 in Boise.
Boise State fans cheer as the Broncos charge onto The Blue to face Marshall in the home opener at Alberstons Stadium Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 in Boise.
Selena and Jason Jungling, Fruitland, with daughters Daisy , 4, and Lilly, 11, a.k.a. the Bronco Flintstones, sport their new Flintstone mobile at the pregame tailgating festivities for Boise State’s home opener against Marshall Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 in Boise.
Boise State safety Kekoa Nawahine (10) makes a tackle on Marshall quarterback Isaiah Green in the Broncos’ home-opener on Friday Sept. 6th, 2019.
Joe Jaszewski
Special to the Idaho Statesman
Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier looks for a receiver downfield against Marshall in the Broncos’ home-opener on Friday Sept. 6th, 2019.
Marshall defensive back Jaylon McClain-Sapp breaks up a pass intended for Boise State wide receiver John Hightower (16) in the Broncos’ home-opener on Friday Sept. 6th, 2019.
Boise State tight end John Bates (85) makes a second-quarter reception against Marshall in the Broncos’ home-opener on Friday Sept. 6th, 2019.
Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir (2) is tackled after a long gain in the second quarter against Marshall in the Broncos’ home-opener on Friday Sept. 6th, 2019.
Boise State fans cheer for the Broncos in the second half against Marshall University in the Broncos’ home-opener on Friday Sept. 6th, 2019.
Boise State safety Kekaula Kaniho (28) celebrates his second-half quarterback knock-down with Boise State linebacker Curtis Weaver (99) in the Broncos’ home-opener on Friday Sept. 6th, 2019.
Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir (2) makes a second-half reception for a first-down against Marshall in the Broncos’ home-opener on Friday Sept. 6th, 2019.
Boise State running back George Holani (24) heads upfield against Marshall in the Broncos’ home-opener on Friday Sept. 6th, 2019.
Marshall University’s Omari Cobb tips the ball up for an interception against Boise State in the Broncos’ home-opener on Friday Sept. 6th, 2019.
Boise State running back Robert Mahone (34) heads upfield against Marshall in the Broncos’ home-opener on Friday Sept. 6th, 2019.
