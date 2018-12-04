Boise State sophomore linebacker Williams announces intent to transfer

Boise State redshirt sophomore linebacker Desmond Williams announced Tuesday he plans to transfer.
A Corona, Calif., native, Williams had 28 tackles (five for loss) this season and was second on the team with two forced fumbles. He ran a fumble back for a touchdown Nov. 16 at New Mexico.
In 2017, Williams had 30 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles. In his first-ever game for the Broncos, he forced a fumble at the goal line that prevented Troy from tying the game late in the third quarter in last season’s opener.
The Broncos (10-3) will play Boston College (7-5) in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas on Dec. 26.
