Fans guide: How to watch the Boise State football game at New Mexico

The Boise State football team will put its five-game win streak on the line Friday night in a Mountain West game at New Mexico.
If the 8-2 Broncos win, they’ll set up a showdown Nov. 24 with Utah State for the Mountain Division title. If the Broncos lose, they likely will be eliminated from the title race.
The Boise State-New Mexico game will air on CBS Sports Network.
CBS Sports Network is channel 221 on DirecTV, channel 139/1139 on Cable One and channel 158 on Dish Network.
No. 23 BOISE STATE AT NEW MEXICO
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Dreamstyle Stadium (39,422; FieldTurf); Albuquerque, N.M.
TV: CBS Sports Network (Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor, John Schriffen); Cable One ch. 139/1139, DirecTV ch. 221, Dish Network ch. 158
Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)
Records: BSU 8-2, 5-1 (won 24-17 vs. Fresno State on Friday); New Mexico 3-7, 1-5 (lost 42-24 at Air Force on Saturday)
Series: Boise State leads 8-1 (Broncos won 28-14 on Sept. 14, 2017, in Boise)
Vegas line: Boise State by 19 1/2
Weather: Mid-40s, partly cloudy
