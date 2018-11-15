Boise State’s Bryan Harsin on inconsistencies, utilizing true freshmen and New Mexico

Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin met with the media Sunday, Nov. 11, in advance of the New Mexico game. The Broncos are coming off a win against Fresno State.
Fans guide: How to watch the Boise State football game at New Mexico

By Chadd Cripe And Dave Southorn

November 15, 2018 06:41 PM

The Boise State football team will put its five-game win streak on the line Friday night in a Mountain West game at New Mexico.

If the 8-2 Broncos win, they’ll set up a showdown Nov. 24 with Utah State for the Mountain Division title. If the Broncos lose, they likely will be eliminated from the title race.

The Boise State-New Mexico game will air on CBS Sports Network.

CBS Sports Network is channel 221 on DirecTV, channel 139/1139 on Cable One and channel 158 on Dish Network.

No. 23 BOISE STATE AT NEW MEXICO

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Dreamstyle Stadium (39,422; FieldTurf); Albuquerque, N.M.

TV: CBS Sports Network (Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor, John Schriffen); Cable One ch. 139/1139, DirecTV ch. 221, Dish Network ch. 158

Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)

Records: BSU 8-2, 5-1 (won 24-17 vs. Fresno State on Friday); New Mexico 3-7, 1-5 (lost 42-24 at Air Force on Saturday)

Series: Boise State leads 8-1 (Broncos won 28-14 on Sept. 14, 2017, in Boise)

Vegas line: Boise State by 19 1/2

Weather: Mid-40s, partly cloudy

