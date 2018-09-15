Boise State caught off guard by Oklahoma State

The No. 17 Boise State football team fell to 2-1 overall with a 44-21 loss at the hands of No. 24 Oklahoma State at Boone Pickens Stadium. Two blocked punts, a missed field goal and seven sacks sank the Broncos’ hope for a win at the Big 12 school.
Boise State's Brett Rypien talks about the legacy he would like to leave behind saying, 'Ultimately, it'd be nice to have a storybook end to my senior season, but my legacy is going to be how I treated people in the locker room and the community.'
The Boise State football team held its annual Spring Game on Saturday, April 14, at Albertsons Stadium. Hall of Fame inductees were introduced before the start of the scrimmage while Boise State football had some fun with a game of tug-of-war afte