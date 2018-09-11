Fans guide: How to watch the Boise State football team’s big game at Oklahoma State

The Boise State football team plays its most-anticipated game of the 2018 season Saturday at Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla. Both teams are ranked in the Top 25 — the first time that’s been the case for a Boise State regular-season game in six years.
The game was placed on ESPN. It begins at 1:30 p.m. MT.
ESPN is channel 206 on DirecTV, channel 133/1133 on Cable One and channel 140 on Dish Network.
No. 17 BOISE STATE AT No. 24 OKLAHOMA STATE
When: 1:30 p.m. MT Saturday
Where: Boone Pickens Stadium (60,000; artificial turf)
TV: ESPN (Adam Amin, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich)
Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)
Records: BSU 2-0 (beat UConn 62-7 on Saturday); Oklahoma State 2-0 (beat South Alabama 55-13 on Saturday)
Series: First meeting (first regular-season game for BSU vs. Big 12, 2-1 in bowls)
Vegas line: Oklahoma State by 2 1/2
Weather: Mid-80s, mostly sunny, 60 percent humidity
AP Top 25
1. Alabama (54)
2. Clemson (6)
3. Georgia
4. Ohio State
5. Oklahoma
6. Wisconsin (1)
7. Auburn
8. Notre Dame
9. Stanford
10. Washington
11. Penn State
12. LSU
13. Virginia Tech
14. West Virginia
15. TCU
16. Mississippi State
17. Boise State
18. UCF
19. Michigan
20. Oregon
21. Miami (Fla.)
22. USC
23. Arizona State
24. Oklahoma State
25. Michigan State
