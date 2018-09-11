Boise State-UConn highlights: Long TDs, big INT

Boise State Football

Fans guide: How to watch the Boise State football team’s big game at Oklahoma State

By Chadd Cripe And Dave Southorn

ccripe@idahostatesman.com

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

September 11, 2018 11:45 PM

The Boise State football team plays its most-anticipated game of the 2018 season Saturday at Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla. Both teams are ranked in the Top 25 — the first time that’s been the case for a Boise State regular-season game in six years.

The game was placed on ESPN. It begins at 1:30 p.m. MT.

ESPN is channel 206 on DirecTV, channel 133/1133 on Cable One and channel 140 on Dish Network.

No. 17 BOISE STATE AT No. 24 OKLAHOMA STATE

When: 1:30 p.m. MT Saturday

Where: Boone Pickens Stadium (60,000; artificial turf)

TV: ESPN (Adam Amin, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich)

Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)

Records: BSU 2-0 (beat UConn 62-7 on Saturday); Oklahoma State 2-0 (beat South Alabama 55-13 on Saturday)

Series: First meeting (first regular-season game for BSU vs. Big 12, 2-1 in bowls)

Vegas line: Oklahoma State by 2 1/2

Weather: Mid-80s, mostly sunny, 60 percent humidity

AP Top 25

1. Alabama (54)

2. Clemson (6)

3. Georgia

4. Ohio State

5. Oklahoma

6. Wisconsin (1)

7. Auburn

8. Notre Dame

9. Stanford

10. Washington

11. Penn State

12. LSU

13. Virginia Tech

14. West Virginia

15. TCU

16. Mississippi State

17. Boise State

18. UCF

19. Michigan

20. Oregon

21. Miami (Fla.)

22. USC

23. Arizona State

24. Oklahoma State

25. Michigan State

