Boise State 62, UConn 7 in Broncos’ home opener

With Desmond Williams carrying the hammer; Jermani Brown, 18, flying; and Riley Whimpey carrying the American flag, Boise State Broncos took the field in their home opener on Saturday night, Sept. 8, 2018.
Darin Oswald
“My first game in 21 years,” says Justin Weishaup, so he went all out in Boise State colors. Weishaup just got out of the military, he said.
Darin Oswald
Boise State’s Avery Williams catches a pass intended for UConn’s Tyler Davis, setting up Boise State’s second touchdown in the first quarter of BSU’s home opener at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Darin Oswald
John Hightower catches a 61-yard pass and runs for a Boise State’s first touchdown against UConn at their home opener on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Darin Oswald
Boise State fans greet Bronco players on the Bronco Walk, which, new this year, goes through the family tailgating area at DeChevrieux Field.
Katherine Jones
Freshman Natalya Botero, from Longview, Washington, gets decked out for her first Boise State football game. “It’s more fun to have spirit,” she says.
Katherine Jones
WithJermani Brown, 18, leading the way and Riley Whimpey carrying the American flag, Boise State Broncos took the field in their home opener on Saturday night, Sept. 8, 2018.
Katherine Jones
Boise State alumn Yvette Barrios gets into the Bronco spirit at Boise State’s home opener at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Katherine Jones
Boise State running back Alexander Mattison (22) dives into the end zone for a Bronco touchdown in the second quarter against UConn Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Katherine Jones
Boise State fans greet players at the Bronco Walk before entering Albertsons Stadium Satuday, Sept. 8, 2018 for the home opener against UConn.
Darin Oswald
Boise State Broncos fan George Bobango, of Boise, wears his war paint for the UConn home opener Satuday, Sept. 8, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State wide receiver John Hightower (16) gets a high body slam from teammates after his 61-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter against UConn Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State wide receiver Akilian Butler (81) evades Connecticut linebacker Marshe Terry (41) after a catch in the Broncos’ home opener Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien (4) passes to wide receiver Khalil Shakir (2) in the second quarter of the the Broncos’ home opener against UConn Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State safety DeAndre Pierce (4) celebrates a negative yards gain tackle on UConn with cornerback Chris Mitchell (29) in the Broncos’ home opener Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State wide receiver John Hightower (16) evades three Uconn defenders, cutting back across field on an end run, and scoring a 55-yard touchdown run Satuday, Sept. 8, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir (2) runs for a big gain on a mistackle by Connecticut linebacker Darrian Beavers (43) in the first quarter Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State students get wild for an ESPN camera during the Broncso’ home opener against UConn Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
A clever sign in the Boise State student section puts an Idaho spin on the Broncos’ home opener against UConn Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State running back Andrew Van Buren (21) keeps on his feet during a run in the third quarter against UConn Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State quarterback Chase Cord (10) picks up a first down on a keeper pursued by Connecticut linebacker Marshe Terry (41) Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State running back Skyler Seibold (31) fends off Connecticut defensive back Tahj Herring-Wilson (14) in the second half Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State wide receiver Akilian Butler (81) runs for 24 yards on a play he wouldn’t give up on, scoring a touchdown against UConn in the fourth quarter. Boise State defeated UConn 62-7 in the Broncos’ home opener Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State wide receiver Akilian Butler (81) gets a pat on the back from quarterback Chase Cord after scoring a 24-yard touchdown Saturday at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State’s defense shuts down Connecticut quarterback David Pindell (5) in the fourth quarter Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State wide receiver Sean Modster (8) spins to keep control of a pass in the first half against UConn Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State fans give high-fives to Broncos after a 62-7 win over UConn Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin watches his team along the Bronco sideline. BSU deafed UConn 62-7 in the Broncos’ home opener Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
