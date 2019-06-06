A construction conference forced major changes to Boise State’s basketball schedules

Watch Taco Bell Arena transform for March Madness A time-lapse shows Taco Bell Arena being prepared for the NCAA Tournament. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A time-lapse shows Taco Bell Arena being prepared for the NCAA Tournament.

Mountain West men’s and women’s basketball teams will start league play about a month earlier than usual for the 2019-20 season.

The 2020 Mountain West women’s tournament will run March 1-4 and the men’s March 4-7 — a week earlier than normal — to avoid the CONEXPO-CON/AGG International Construction Trade Show scheduled for the tournament’s traditional week of March 10-14 in Las Vegas. The trade show brings more than 125,000 construction industry professionals to the city and dramatically impacts the availability and price of hotel rooms, airline tickets and rental cars.

That means the Boise State men’s basketball team will play its first conference game on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at New Mexico, followed by a home game against Colorado State on Saturday, Dec. 7. After those two games, conference play will resume on Jan. 1, 2020. The women’s schedule will be released at 3 p.m. Thursday.

The Mountain West announced the league schedule on Thursday, with each of the conference’s 11 men’s and women’s basketball teams playing eight home-and-home series along with one additional home game and one additional road game. The Boise State men will not play Fresno State at home and won’t travel to Colorado State, while the BSU women won’t host Colorado State and will not travel to Fresno State.

The Dec. 4 start to conference play is the earliest in program history for the Broncos and means the men will have to play without the services of Oregon transfer Abu Kigab, who won’t be eligible until the second semester of the school year.

Boise State’s two league byes are scheduled for Jan. 22 and Feb. 29, with the latter date being the final day of games for the regular season. Selection Sunday is set for March 15, 2020.

The exact dates of conference games are still subject to change. Games can move from Wednesday to Tuesday, and Saturday to Sunday, based on television selections. CBS Sports Network and ESPN have first pick, followed by regional partner AT&T SportsNet and the Mountain West Network on Stadium.

The Boise State men and women have not yet finalized their nonconference schedules. The men have known games against Oregon and Pacific and will compete in the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii. The women will play in the Preseason WNIT, hosting a first-round game against Portland State at 7 p.m. Nov. 8, and will play at Louisville.

2019-20 Boise State men’s league schedule

Dec. 4: at New Mexico

Dec. 7: COLORADO STATE

Jan. 1: WYOMING

Jan. 4: at Nevada

Jan. 8: UNLV

Jan. 11: at San Diego State

Jan. 15: at Air Force

Jan. 18: UTAH STATE

Jan. 22: BYE

Jan. 25: at Fresno State

Jan. 29: SAN JOSE STATE

Feb. 1: NEVADA

Feb. 5: at Wyoming

Feb. 8: at Utah State

Feb. 12: AIR FORCE

Feb. 15: SAN DIEGO STATE

Feb. 19: at San Jose State

Feb. 22: New Mexico

Feb. 26: at UNLV

Feb. 29: BYE