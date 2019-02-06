Boise State men fall to UNLV 83-72 at home

Boise State guard Derrick Alston drives to the basket but has his shot blocked by UNLV forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua in the second half Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise. The Running Rebels defeated the Broncos 83-72 in a Mountain West Conference game.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State forward Zach Haney hits an akward jumper after being fouled by UNLV forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong in the first half Wednesday at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
UNLV guard Kris Clyburn drives and scores defended by Boise State’s Malek Harwell in the first half Wednesday at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State forward Zach Haney attempts a dunk but is fouled by UNLV forward Joel Ntambwe with UNLV’s Cheikh Mbacke Diong also on the play Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State guard Derrick Alston fouls UNLV guard Amauri Hardy on a drive in the second half Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
UNLV guard Noah Robotham pulls up for a 3-pointer defended by Boise State’s RJ Williams in the second half Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
UNLV’s Noah Robotham passes out of a trap by Boise State guard Alex Hobbs and forward David Wacker in the second half Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State guard Derrick Alston is fouled by UNLV’s Nick Blair on a drive in the second half Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State forward David Wacker pulls up on the post over UNLV forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong in the first half Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State guard Justinian Jessup drives on UNLV guard Kris Clyburn in the first half Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State guard Alex Hobbs drives past UNLV forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong and scores in the second half Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com