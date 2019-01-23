Boise State women defeat Air Force 79-48

Boise State guard Jayde Christopher steals the ball from Air Force’s Haley Jones in the first half Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State guard Jade Loville cuts through a trap by Air Force defenders Haley Jones (0) and Riley Snyder Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State guard Riley Lupfer dives for a loose ball after a forced Air Force turnover in the first half Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State forward A’Shanti Coleman partially blocks a shot by Air Force guard Emily Conroe in the first half Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State guard Riley Lupfer enjoys an easy trip to the hoop on against Air Force Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State forward Rachel Bowers shoots from the post defended by Air Force’s Michaela McFalls Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State forward Joyce Harrell chases a loose ball with Air Force’s Noelle Tomes Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State guard Braydey Hodgins hits a 3-pointer during the Broncos’ 79-48 win over Mountain West foe Air Force Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State guard Jayde Christopher drives to the hoop on a fastbreak defended by Air Force’s Briana Autrey Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Air Force guard Natalie Hicks tries to pass from the baseline while being pressured by Boise State’s Joyce Harrell and A’Shanti Coleman Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State guard A’Shanti Coleman receives a pass from teammate Jayde Christopher as she cuts past Air Force forward Kassady Huffman Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State guard Braydey Hodgins chases the basketball on an Air Force turnover by Haley Jones in the second half Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State guard Tess Amundsen gets fouled by Air Force’s Riley Snyder in the second half, but no call was made Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State center Marijke Vanderschaaf takes a pass on the post defended by Air Force’s Kassady Huffman Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com