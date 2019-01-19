Boise State falls to Fresno State 63-53 in men’s basketball

Boise State guard Justinian Jessup pulls up for a 3-pointer defended by Fresno State’s Braxton Huggins in the first half Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Fresno State forward Nate Grimes chases down a loose ball with Boise State’s Alex Hobbs in pursuit Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State guard Marcus Dickinson looks to pass out of a fullcourt press by Fresno State’s Noah Blackwell and Braxton Huggins, right, in the first half Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State guard Alex Hobbs drives and scores against Fresno State’s Nate Grimes and New Williams in the second half Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Fresno State forward Nate Grimes swats away driving shot by Boise State’s Derrick Alston in the second half Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State forward David Wacker is called for a foul while defending a shot by Fresno State’s New Williams in the second half Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State guard Pat Dembley gets pressured by Fresno State’s Johnny McWilliams in the second half, but the referee gives the out-of-bound ball to the Broncos Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State forward Zach Haney looks for a shot over Fresno State’s Nate Grimes in the second half Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State guard RJ Williams is called for charge while being defended by Fresno State’s Noah Blackwell in the first half Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State guard RJ Williams defends the basket against Fresno State’s Aguir Agau in the second half Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Fresno State forward Sam Bittner tries to save the basketball along the baseline against the defense of Boise State’s Justinian Jessop Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Fresno State center Lazaro Rojas shoots over Boise State’s David Wacker in the first half Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State guard Alex Hobbs drives the baseline against Fresno State’s Sam Bittner Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State guard Pat Dembley is awarded two points after his shot is goal tended by Fresno State’s New Williams Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State guard Pat Dembley breaks through Fresno State’s pressure defense at midcourt in the first half Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com