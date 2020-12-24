WATCH LIVE: Former Boise State coach Bryan Harsin officially announced at Auburn

Former Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin will be introduced as Auburn University’s new head coach at a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in Alabama.

Auburn hired Harsin on Tuesday to replace Gus Malzahn, who was fired Dec. 18 after eight seasons with the Tigers.

“I’m incredibly excited and humbled for the opportunity to be at a place like Auburn University. I knew it would take a special opportunity to get me out of Boise, and Auburn is exactly that — the chance to compete at the highest level for one of the greatest programs in college football,” Harsin said in a statement released by Auburn.

Harsin has a long history with the Broncos. He served as offensive coordinator under then-head coach Chris Petersen from 2006-2010. He returned as head coach in 2014 when Peterson left to take the job at Washington.

In seven seasons as the head coach at Boise State, Harsin was 69-19, with a 49-8 record in Mountain West play. He led the Broncos to four straight conference championship games (2017-20) and three Mountain West titles (2014, 2017 and 2019). Boise State was ranked in the Top 25 at some point in each of Harsin’s seasons.

