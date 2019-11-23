College of Idaho football’s dream season marches on. ‘It feels amazing.’

This was College of Idaho’s first postseason game since the 1953 Refrigerator Bowl, and the team didn’t disappoint Saturday as the Coyotes extended their winning streak to 17 straight games by beating Ottawa University of Arizona 70-23 in the first round of the NAIA playoffs.

Ottawa came into the game only allowing an average of 17 points to opposing teams, but College of Idaho put up 547 total yards and scored 10 touchdowns. The Yotes’ senior quarterback, Darius-James Peterson, threw for 188 yards and four touchdowns and also led the team in rushing yards with 138.

On a 29-yard quarterback scramble in the fourth quarter, Peterson set the College of Idaho record for rushing yards in a career (3,137). He also holds the record for most passing yards in a career (6,765). However, Peterson doesn’t seem too worried about his place on the yardage lists.

“I guess it feels good,” Peterson said. “Stats don’t really matter to me. All that matters is getting this win and moving on to the next.”

The lopsided win looked like it might be hard to come by during the second quarter, but 28 seconds are all it took to change the narrative from a hotly contested game to a record-setting blowout. Ottawa had scored with 2 minutes left in the first half, cutting College of Idaho’s lead to 28-23. Peterson led a drive down the field and threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to John Horn. Twenty-eight seconds later, Taeson Hardin intercepted Ottawa’s Austin McCullough and scored on a 47-yard return with two ticks left on the game clock.

“I saw a straight lane like I was running the 100-meter,” Hardin said. “I thought, ‘I have to take this one back.’ ”

Instead of going to halftime with a five-point lead, College of Idaho went to the locker room leading 42-23, and it didn’t let Ottawa score again the entire game. Two freshmen, defensive back Dorian Hardin and linebacker Dylan Martinez, picked off McCullough in the second half, and senior Justin Hellyer added two touchdowns to shut down any talk of a comeback for Ottawa. Running back Nick Calzaretta finished the game with 108 rushing yards and two touchdowns, one of which was a 20-yarder right up the middle in the fourth quarter.

“We came in here ready to play and that’s what we did,” Calzaretta said. “This team is something special, but we have a lot of work to do. We are not close to done.”

Peterson echoed the sentiment.

“It feels amazing, but we are not done,” he said.

College of Idaho (11-0) came into the game ranked No. 5 in the country in the Coaches Poll and will await the announcement of who it will play next by the NAIA.

First, coach Mike Moroski wants his players to celebrate their accomplishments.

“It takes a lot to win and I really want that to sink in,” Moroski said. “Tomorrow we will be talking about today’s game because it is important to realize you accomplished something. I believe it is important to celebrate, and celebrate each other.”

And Moroski knows how special, and historic, his team has been this season.

“I don’t try to build it up,” he said. “It speaks for itself that these are historic times. (The players) know they are part of it. The culture is showing itself. Showing us what it is all about.”

CROSS COUNTRY: The Coyotes won their first cross country combined NAIA national championship Friday. All-Americans Larissa Mauer and Molly Vitale-Sullivan led the women to a second-place finish and Alex Martin finished third to lead the men to a fifth-place finish.