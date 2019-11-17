College of Idaho football will face Ottawa University of Arizona in playoff game

The College of Idaho will play Sooner Athletic Conference champion Ottawa University of Arizona following the Coyotes’ first conference title since 1955, according to a news release.

The Yotes will host the OUAZ Spirit at Simplot Stadium in Caldwell on Saturday. Kickoff is at noon.

It’s the first time the Surprise, Arizona, team will make a postseason appearance and only the Yotes’ third postseason game.

The Yotes (10-0) clinched the NAIA Frontier Conference earlier this month with a victory over Montana Western. College of Idaho beat Montana State University-Northern 44-20 at home Saturday to complete a perfect regular season.

OUAZ is in its second season of NAIA football. College of Idaho restored its football program in 2014.

College of Idaho is ranked No. 5 in the NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 poll, up one spot from last week. OUAZ (9-1) held its rank at No. 16.

Saturday’s game will be broadcast on KTIK (1350 AM).