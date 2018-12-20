BYU started to backslide into losing habits. But this Idaho native would have none of it.

Tristen Hoge had seen it before.

The Pocatello native transferred to BYU last season and had to sit out as the Cougars stumbled to a 4-9 record, their worst in 47 years. So when he entered the locker room after a 21-18 loss at Cal on Sept. 8, he saw the same dejected and doubtful look in his teammates’ eyes.

He couldn’t stand it. The sophomore guard with only two games in uniform gathered the Cougars and informed them those losing days and habits were dead in a fiery speech.

“It was looking at ourselves as, ‘Are we good enough?’ It was that self doubt of, ‘Can we?’ ” Hoge told the Idaho Statesman on Wednesday. “It was that question mark. I said: ‘No question marks. It’s only periods, end statement kind of things.’ ”

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

The impromptu pep talk paid off as BYU (6-6) knocked off then-No. 6 Wisconsin on the road the following week, a key win to reach bowl eligibility. Hoge’s steady influence on a young offensive line and in the locker room led to four more wins, allowing BYU to face Western Michigan (7-5) at 2 p.m. Friday (ESPN) at Albertsons Stadium in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

The 6-3, 305-pound Hoge earned respect during his transfer year on the scout team, then fought his way into the starting lineup under a new offensive coaching staff this fall. He’s started every game at right guard this year, but any questions of his leadership skills went out the window that September evening.

“It just showed his passion about winning, and how much he loves the game and how much he loves each person that is part of this team,” BYU’s first-year offensive line coach Ryan Pugh said. “... The game of football means a ton to this young man, and you can see it by the way he plays the game and the way he carries himself.”

Western Michigan defensive lineman Ali Fayad has a team-high 10.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks and four forced fumbles. Western Michigan Athletics

Hoge graduated from Pocatello’s Highland High as one of the most decorated players in Idaho history. The nephew of former NFL running back and ESPN personality Merril Hoge is the only player to win two Idaho Gatorade state player of the year honors. He was the first player from Idaho to play in the Army All-American Bowl. And he started 47 consecutive games at Highland — from day one his freshman season to a state championship victory as a senior, averaging 11.6 pancakes per game his final year.

[Related: BYU is expected to dominate. Why?]

He graduated early in December of 2014 as the country’s No. 1-rated center by 247Sports and Rivals. He signed and enrolled early with Notre Dame over 16 other offers, including LSU, Florida and Auburn, drawing Brian Kelly to Pocatello for his signing ceremony.

But after redshirting and earning Notre Dame’s scout team player of the year award in 2015, Hoge played in six games as a reserve in 2016 before transferring to BYU in June 2017. He had to sit out 2017 due to NCAA transfer rules, but the governing body awarded him an extra year of eligibility last fall.

“There was a lot building up to it. I didn’t go to Notre Dame just to transfer,” Hoge said. “There was a long journey that brought me here.

“That being said, the journey has taught me a lot. It’s helped me grow as a person. Everything that’s gone into it, it’s for the best. And there’s always a plan at the end.”

Hoge has impressed ever since stepping foot on campus in Provo, whether that was on the scout team, in the weight room or in the locker room. He’s emerged as a leader not only for the offensive line, which starts three freshmen, but for the entire team.

“My whole life, my dad has always stressed there’s no age in leadership,” Hoge said. “If I have a mouth full of crap, I’ve got to say it.”

And when he speaks, players listen.

“He’s a great leader, and I’m just loving what he does for our program,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Who: BYU (6-6) vs. Western Michigan (7-5)

When: 2 p.m. Friday

Where: Albertsons Stadium, Boise (36,387)

TV: ESPN (Roy Philpott, Tom Ramsey, Alex Corddry)

Tickets: Range from $20 to $50 at famousidahopotatobowl.com