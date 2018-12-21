Ex-Boise state commit plays ‘perfectly,’ sets NCAA bowl record at Potato Bowl

BYU coach Kalani Sitake jokingly said Thursday he expected his true freshman quarterback to play perfectly in his first bowl game.
Zach Wilson delivered Friday, and then some.
The former Boise State commit looked right at home on Albertsons Stadium’s blue turf, completing 18-of-18 passes for 317 yards and four TDs to lead BYU to a 49-18 win over Western Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
The 19-year-old’s performance earned him a place in the record books. He and Wake Forest’s Riley Skinner (2008 EagleBank Bowl) are the only two quarterbacks to ever finish a bowl game completing every pass. Skinner only attempted 11.
Wilson’s 18 straight completions set a BYU single-game record. He also exited the blowout one short of the record for most consecutive completions to start a bowl game, set by Colorado State coach Mike Bobo with Georgia in the 1998 Outback Bowl.
