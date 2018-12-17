That’s a lot of jambalaya! Potato Bowl teams race to pack 40,000 meals for Idaho’s hungry.

The two competitors in this week’s Famous Idaho Potato Bowl faced off on Monday, days before Friday’s game. They met, not on the field, but hunkered over tubs of lentils, rice and spices. The friendly competition: To see who could assemble the fixings for jambalaya and pack the most boxes.
This was an inaugural event in the bowl game’s pregame activities, and even before it started, the Idaho Foodbank was the winner. The two teams assembled 40,000 meals in under an hour. With other donations, the total was expanded to 61,000 meals.
BYU won the challenge.
The addition of those meals bolsters The Idaho Foodbank’s normal delivery of 179,000 meals a month to Idaho communities, according to a press release.
