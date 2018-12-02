Potato Bowl passes over eligible Mountain West team for this regional favorite

The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl holds a conference tie-in with the Mountain West. But the Boise-based bowl game skipped over an eligible Mountain West team — Wyoming (6-6) — this season in favor of BYU (6-6), which has a significant fan base in the Treasure Valley.
BYU will face Western Michigan (7-5) at 2 p.m. MT on Dec. 21 on the blue turf at Boise State’s Albertsons Stadium, the bowl game announced Sunday afternoon. ESPN, which owns the bowl game, will televise it nationally.
Tickets start at $20 at FamousIdahoPotatoBowl.com.
BYU has never played in the Potato Bowl or any of its predecessors. Western Michigan played in the 2014 game, falling 38-24 to Air Force.
