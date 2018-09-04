Toledo player makes incredible punt block, leading to bizarre TD

Boise State's Brett Rypien talks about the legacy he would like to leave behind saying, 'Ultimately, it'd be nice to have a storybook end to my senior season, but my legacy is going to be how I treated people in the locker room and the community.'
Montana’s Makena Simis (No. 17) made the transition from quarterback to receiver back to quarterback to lead the Grizzlies to a 17-15 win over Northern Arizona on Nov. 4, 2017. He's the son of Capital High coach Todd Simis.
Idaho State receiver/running back Michael Dean completed a one-handed catch while doing a backflip on his first attempt July 10 at the Bengals' practice field in Pocatello. Teammate Mitch Gueller, a fellow receiver, threw Dean the football.
Dan Hawkins, a former UC Davis player and assistant coach, is introduced by athletic director Kevin Blue on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, as the Aggies' new head football coach. Hawkins left UC Davis in the 1980s to coach at Christian Brothers before be