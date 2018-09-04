Toledo player makes incredible punt block, leading to bizarre TD

Toledo Rockets player Cody Thompson combined a punt block with a very short return to score a bizarre touchdown against VMI Keydets on September 1.
Capital grad helps save Montana against NAU

Football

Capital grad helps save Montana against NAU

Montana’s Makena Simis (No. 17) made the transition from quarterback to receiver back to quarterback to lead the Grizzlies to a 17-15 win over Northern Arizona on Nov. 4, 2017. He's the son of Capital High coach Todd Simis.

