Idaho State wins football opener; C of I falls to 0-2

James Madison rushed for 114 yards and three touchdowns Friday night and Caleb Brown had an interception return for a TD as Idaho State dominated Division II Western State (Colo.)
The season-opening 45-10 victory for the Bengals came after they led 31-3 at the half. Tanner Gueller threw a 20-yard TD pass to his brother, Mitch, and Idaho State amassed 268 first-half yards to the Mountaineers’ 34.
Led by linebacker Paea Moala’s 13 tackles, the Bengals held Western State to 135 yards on the game; they also had a 29-7 first-down advantage. Madison keyed Idaho State’s 234-yard rushing attack while Tanner Gueller was 17 of 27 for 213 of Idaho State’s 245 passing yards.
Madison’s 10-yard TD run capped Idaho State’s opening drive, and he later scored on runs of 1 and 7 yards.
Montana Tech 36, College of Idaho 16
Backup quarterback Nathaniel Holcomb threw for 272 yards and two touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough for The College of Idaho on Saturday afternoon at Simplot Stadium.
Montana Tech (1-0, 1-0 Frontier) outscored the Yotes 26-6 in the second half. The Orediggers got 143 yards and three touchdowns from running back Jed Fike, and freshman quarterback Cole Hauptman rushed for 107 yards.
Montana Tech recovered an onside kick to start the second half and grab momentum, and the ensuing scoring drive snapped a 10-10 tie.
The Yotes (0-2, 0-2) got within 24-16 on a 16-yard TD toss from Holcomb to Connor Richardson, but Tech blocked the extra point and returned it for a defensive two-point conversion.
C of I was limited to just 19 rushing yards on 23 carries in the loss.
