119 Idahoans are playing Division I college football. Here’s where they all suit up.

Idaho long has a reputation as an under-recruited state by Division I college football coaches. But 119 former Idaho high school football players start the 2018 season on an FBS or FCS roster, including several due for big-time roles.
As the season ramps up this weekend, the Idaho Statesman surveyed where all the state’s native-born sons are playing with the help of 4Dreport.com, a research tool for high school athletes built by Bishop Kelly grad Tom Bleymaier.
Rocky Mountain leads the way with 13 former players on a Division I roster, followed by Highland (10), then Bishop Kelly, Coeur d’Alene, Mountain View and Timberline (six each).
Idaho State tops all Division I teams with 33 Idaho-grown players on its roster. Boise State can claim 20 players, the most of any FBS program. Idaho also has 20.
Below are a few names to watch this fall, as well as the complete list. If we missed anyone, be sure to let us know.
• Eagle High grad Tanner Mangum (2012) won a four-way battle to become BYU’s starting quarterback. He had a rough junior season last fall, which ended with a ruptured Achilles tendon. But he lost 20 pounds and beat all timetables in his rehab to win back the spot. His teammates elected him a team captain.
Sophomore Tristen Hoge, a Highland grad, is also projected to start at right guard after transferring from Notre Dame.
• Injuries derailed former Emmett student Porter Gustin’s junior season at USC, then he needed meniscus surgery during the first week of fall camp. But he practiced fully Tuesday and is cleared for Saturday’s opener against UNLV. Gustin attended Emmett as a freshman and sophomore before moving to Salem Hills, Utah.
• Rocky Mountain grad Khalil Oliver rolled the dice, leaving Oregon as a junior grad transfer and heading to Missouri. The move paid off as he’s raced up the Tigers’ depth chart and earned a starting safety spot ahead of their season opener Saturday against UT Martin.
• Ohio State true freshman Tommy Togiai (Highland) broke the Buckeyes’ Week 1 two-deep roster. He’s drawn lots of praise in spring and fall camp. Expect him to see playing time in a rotation.
• Boise State has a long tradition of productive tight ends. Coeur d’Alene grad Chase Blakley could be the next one. He’s listed as the starter for Saturday’s game at Troy.
• Valentino Daltoso walked on at Oregon out of Boise High before transferring to Cal. He started 10 of 12 games as a freshman for the Bears in 2017, and he’s back starting at left guard.
• Montana senior linebacker Josh Buss (Mountain View) earned loads of preseason accolades. He was voted the Big Sky’s preseason defensive player of the year and was the only FCS player on the watch list for the Butkus Award, given to the country’s top linebacker. But he sat out spring practice after an offseason shoulder injury and was a limited participant in fall camp. The Grizzlies did not list him on their two-deep roster for the season opener against Northern Iowa.
• Three of Idaho State’s five offensive linemen are Idaho products: center Dallen Collins (Vallivue), guard Jacob Molenaar (Capital) and Dakota Wilson (Shelley).
• The list does not include Air Force’s Carter Kuehl (Rocky Mountain) and Noah Gunn (Coeur d’Alene). Both committed to Air Force last fall, but the service academy has a separate freshman team.
FBS rosters
Boise State
Kole Bailey, so., OL, Twin Falls
Chase Blakley, sr., TE, Coeur d’Alene
Christian Blaser, so., WR, Rocky Mountain
Daniel Cantrell, fr., TE, Bishop Kelly
Garrett Collingham, jr., TE, Mountain View
Kaden DeLuna, fr., TE, McCall-Donnelly
Keeghan Freeborn, fr., DT, Rocky Mountain
Will Heffner, jr., LB, Bishop Kelly
Dylan Herberg, fr., LB, Timberline
Spencer Keene, fr., RB, Emmett
Aisa Kelemete, fr., DE, Highland
Garrett Larson, jr., OL, Fruitland
Scott Matlock, fr., DT, Homedale
Kekoa Nawahine, jr., S, Rocky Mountain
John Ojukwu, fr., OL, Boise
Nicholai Pitman, jr., LS, Timberline
Connor Riddle, fr., WR, Timberline
Paul Semons, sr., DT, Eagle
Ryan Swanson, fr., S, Eagle
Ben Vering, so., OL, Capital
BYU
Tristen Hoge, so., OL, Highland
Tanner Mangum, sr., QB, Eagle
Wayne Tei-Kirby, so., DL, Highland
California
Valentino Daltoso, so., OL, Boise
Florida Atlantic
Zack Bennett, jr., OL, Rocky Mountain
Hawaii
Nino Alibegic, jr., K, Rocky Mountain
Michigan
Matthew Baldeck, so., LS, Lewiston
Missouri
Khalil Oliver, jr., DB, Rocky Mountain
Ohio State
Tommy Togiai, fr., DL, Highland
Oregon
Taylor Koth, fr., K, Wood River
Oregon State
Brandon Kipper, so., OL, Columbia
Luke Leonnig, so., LB, Eagle
San Diego State
Cameron Foley, fr., S, Bishop Kelly
Utah State
Logan Lee, so., DE, Madison
Jake Templeton, sr., OL, Timberline
Washington
Matt James, sr., OL, Coeur d’Alene
Kyler Manu, jr., LB, Highland
Colson Yankoff, fr., QB, Coeur d’Alene
Washington State
Hayden Harvey, fr., WR, Centennial
Seth Yost, fr., OL, Lake City
FCS rosters
Eastern Washington
Calin Criner, so., DB, Rocky Mountain
Will Gram, jr., OL, Troy
Seth Harrison, fr., K, Coeur d’Alene
Tamir Hill, so., DB, Rocky Mountain
Idaho
Cole Allen, fr., DL, Genesee
Harrison Ashby, fr., TE, Capital
Edward Becker, fr., LB, Genesee
Alex Boatman, sr., LS, Lewiston
Ross Chadderdon, fr., LB, Coeur d’Alene
Zach Charme, jr., P, Timberline
Cade Coffey, so., K, Lakeland
Carlos Collado III, fr., OL, Sandpoint
Nate DeGraw, fr., DL, Post Falls
Hunter Derize, fr., DB, Teton
Khalil Forehand, fr., RB, Bishop Kelly
Talon Haskett, fr., LB, Pocatello
Luke Hyde, jr., TE, Emmett
Dylan Kaasa, fr., OL, Skyline
JT Mahon, fr., LB, Council
Luke Nemec, fr., DL, Boise
Bradley Noesen, fr., DL, Post Falls
Kyle Perry, fr., LB, Sandpoint
Colton Richardson, so., QB, Lewiston
Conner Vrba, so., OL, Rocky Mountain
Idaho State
Gunnar Amos, jr., QB, Coeur d’Alene
Trey Bell, so., WR, Mountain View
Colton Belnap, so., DB, Pocatello
Austin Campbell, jr., TE, Blackfoot
Dallen Collins, jr., OL, Vallivue
Garrett Crane, fr., DL, Highland
Brock Davis, so., DB, Skyline
Mike Davis, fr., TE, Columbia
Hunter Eborn, fr., DL, Highland
Sam Funkhouser, fr., LB, Gooding
Kody Graves, jr., LB, Skyview
DJ Hagler, fr., LB, Middleton
Khalid Hardy, fr., DL, Mountain View
Daniel Heck, jr., DL, Emmett
DeMonte Horton, fr., WR, Skyview
Ruger Jennings, fr., LB, Gooding
Parker Johnson, so., K, Nampa Christian
Jake Johnson, so., TE, Kuna
Dane Kordopatis, so., DL, Bishop Kelly
Aren Manu, fr., LB, Highland
Jacob Molenaar, jr., OL, Capital
Matt Peterson, so., WR, Blackfoot
Jace Richter, fr., DB, Mountain View
Juan Ruiz, fr., OL, Minico
Kennon Smith, so., LB, Fruitland
Garrett Smith, jr., OL, Shelley
Kyle Taylor, fr., K, Highland
Porter Thomas, fr., OL, Snake River
TJ Togiai, jr., DL, Highland
Andy Whittier, sr., DB, Century
Jake Wilkerson, fr., OL, Rocky Mountain
Dakota Wilson, jr., OL, South Fremont
Zach Wright, fr., DB, Kimberly
Montana
Josh Buss, sr., LB, Mountain View
Esai Longoria, so., OL, Vallivue
Jerry Louie-McGee, jr., WR, Lake City
Reggie Tilleman, sr., DE, Genesee
Montana State
Todd Payne, fr., DE, Idaho Falls
Zach Redd, fr., OL, Rocky Mountain
Tucker Rovig, fr., QB, Mountain View
Connor Wood, fr., OL, Rocky Mountain
Northern Arizona
Owen Dickens, fr., LB, Lakeland
New Hampshire
Gunner Gibson, fr., TE, Wood River
Portland State
Kenton Bartlett, jr., DE, Centennial
Southern Utah
Jacob Johnson, fr., P, Timberline
Weber State
David Ames, so., WR, Skyline
George Barrera, fr., OL, Borah
Raoul Johnson, fr., DE, Bishop Kelly
Brady May, sr., FB, Minico
Cole McGinnis, so., OL, Gooding
Kalvin Stewart, fr., LB, Eagle
George Tarlas, fr., DE, Borah
Jonah Williams, jr., DE, Rocky Mountain
Comments