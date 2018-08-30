USC linebacker Porter Gustin, a former Emmett High standout, drags down Washington quarterback Jake Browning for a sack during a 2016 game in Seattle.
USC linebacker Porter Gustin, a former Emmett High standout, drags down Washington quarterback Jake Browning for a sack during a 2016 game in Seattle. Elaine Thompson AP
USC linebacker Porter Gustin, a former Emmett High standout, drags down Washington quarterback Jake Browning for a sack during a 2016 game in Seattle. Elaine Thompson AP

Football

119 Idahoans are playing Division I college football. Here’s where they all suit up.

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

August 30, 2018 02:29 PM

Idaho long has a reputation as an under-recruited state by Division I college football coaches. But 119 former Idaho high school football players start the 2018 season on an FBS or FCS roster, including several due for big-time roles.

As the season ramps up this weekend, the Idaho Statesman surveyed where all the state’s native-born sons are playing with the help of 4Dreport.com, a research tool for high school athletes built by Bishop Kelly grad Tom Bleymaier.

Rocky Mountain leads the way with 13 former players on a Division I roster, followed by Highland (10), then Bishop Kelly, Coeur d’Alene, Mountain View and Timberline (six each).

Idaho State tops all Division I teams with 33 Idaho-grown players on its roster. Boise State can claim 20 players, the most of any FBS program. Idaho also has 20.

Below are a few names to watch this fall, as well as the complete list. If we missed anyone, be sure to let us know.

• Eagle High grad Tanner Mangum (2012) won a four-way battle to become BYU’s starting quarterback. He had a rough junior season last fall, which ended with a ruptured Achilles tendon. But he lost 20 pounds and beat all timetables in his rehab to win back the spot. His teammates elected him a team captain.

Sophomore Tristen Hoge, a Highland grad, is also projected to start at right guard after transferring from Notre Dame.

• Injuries derailed former Emmett student Porter Gustin’s junior season at USC, then he needed meniscus surgery during the first week of fall camp. But he practiced fully Tuesday and is cleared for Saturday’s opener against UNLV. Gustin attended Emmett as a freshman and sophomore before moving to Salem Hills, Utah.

• Rocky Mountain grad Khalil Oliver rolled the dice, leaving Oregon as a junior grad transfer and heading to Missouri. The move paid off as he’s raced up the Tigers’ depth chart and earned a starting safety spot ahead of their season opener Saturday against UT Martin.

• Ohio State true freshman Tommy Togiai (Highland) broke the Buckeyes’ Week 1 two-deep roster. He’s drawn lots of praise in spring and fall camp. Expect him to see playing time in a rotation.

• Boise State has a long tradition of productive tight ends. Coeur d’Alene grad Chase Blakley could be the next one. He’s listed as the starter for Saturday’s game at Troy.

Valentino Daltoso walked on at Oregon out of Boise High before transferring to Cal. He started 10 of 12 games as a freshman for the Bears in 2017, and he’s back starting at left guard.

• Montana senior linebacker Josh Buss (Mountain View) earned loads of preseason accolades. He was voted the Big Sky’s preseason defensive player of the year and was the only FCS player on the watch list for the Butkus Award, given to the country’s top linebacker. But he sat out spring practice after an offseason shoulder injury and was a limited participant in fall camp. The Grizzlies did not list him on their two-deep roster for the season opener against Northern Iowa.

• Three of Idaho State’s five offensive linemen are Idaho products: center Dallen Collins (Vallivue), guard Jacob Molenaar (Capital) and Dakota Wilson (Shelley).

• The list does not include Air Force’s Carter Kuehl (Rocky Mountain) and Noah Gunn (Coeur d’Alene). Both committed to Air Force last fall, but the service academy has a separate freshman team.

FBS rosters

Boise State

Kole Bailey, so., OL, Twin Falls

Chase Blakley, sr., TE, Coeur d’Alene

Christian Blaser, so., WR, Rocky Mountain

Daniel Cantrell, fr., TE, Bishop Kelly

Garrett Collingham, jr., TE, Mountain View

Kaden DeLuna, fr., TE, McCall-Donnelly

Keeghan Freeborn, fr., DT, Rocky Mountain

Will Heffner, jr., LB, Bishop Kelly

Dylan Herberg, fr., LB, Timberline

Spencer Keene, fr., RB, Emmett

Aisa Kelemete, fr., DE, Highland

Garrett Larson, jr., OL, Fruitland

Scott Matlock, fr., DT, Homedale

Kekoa Nawahine, jr., S, Rocky Mountain

John Ojukwu, fr., OL, Boise

Nicholai Pitman, jr., LS, Timberline

Connor Riddle, fr., WR, Timberline

Paul Semons, sr., DT, Eagle

Ryan Swanson, fr., S, Eagle

Ben Vering, so., OL, Capital

BYU

Tristen Hoge, so., OL, Highland

Tanner Mangum, sr., QB, Eagle

Wayne Tei-Kirby, so., DL, Highland

California

Valentino Daltoso, so., OL, Boise

Florida Atlantic

Zack Bennett, jr., OL, Rocky Mountain

Hawaii

Nino Alibegic, jr., K, Rocky Mountain

Michigan

Matthew Baldeck, so., LS, Lewiston

Missouri

Khalil Oliver, jr., DB, Rocky Mountain

Ohio State

Tommy Togiai, fr., DL, Highland

Oregon

Taylor Koth, fr., K, Wood River

Oregon State

Brandon Kipper, so., OL, Columbia

Luke Leonnig, so., LB, Eagle

San Diego State

Cameron Foley, fr., S, Bishop Kelly

Utah State

Logan Lee, so., DE, Madison

Jake Templeton, sr., OL, Timberline

Washington

Matt James, sr., OL, Coeur d’Alene

Kyler Manu, jr., LB, Highland

Colson Yankoff, fr., QB, Coeur d’Alene

Washington State

Hayden Harvey, fr., WR, Centennial

Seth Yost, fr., OL, Lake City

FCS rosters

Eastern Washington

Calin Criner, so., DB, Rocky Mountain

Will Gram, jr., OL, Troy

Seth Harrison, fr., K, Coeur d’Alene

Tamir Hill, so., DB, Rocky Mountain

Idaho

Cole Allen, fr., DL, Genesee

Harrison Ashby, fr., TE, Capital

Edward Becker, fr., LB, Genesee

Alex Boatman, sr., LS, Lewiston

Ross Chadderdon, fr., LB, Coeur d’Alene

Zach Charme, jr., P, Timberline

Cade Coffey, so., K, Lakeland

Carlos Collado III, fr., OL, Sandpoint

Nate DeGraw, fr., DL, Post Falls

Hunter Derize, fr., DB, Teton

Khalil Forehand, fr., RB, Bishop Kelly

Talon Haskett, fr., LB, Pocatello

Luke Hyde, jr., TE, Emmett

Dylan Kaasa, fr., OL, Skyline

JT Mahon, fr., LB, Council

Luke Nemec, fr., DL, Boise

Bradley Noesen, fr., DL, Post Falls

Kyle Perry, fr., LB, Sandpoint

Colton Richardson, so., QB, Lewiston

Conner Vrba, so., OL, Rocky Mountain

Idaho State

Gunnar Amos, jr., QB, Coeur d’Alene

Trey Bell, so., WR, Mountain View

Colton Belnap, so., DB, Pocatello

Austin Campbell, jr., TE, Blackfoot

Dallen Collins, jr., OL, Vallivue

Garrett Crane, fr., DL, Highland

Brock Davis, so., DB, Skyline

Mike Davis, fr., TE, Columbia

Hunter Eborn, fr., DL, Highland

Sam Funkhouser, fr., LB, Gooding

Kody Graves, jr., LB, Skyview

DJ Hagler, fr., LB, Middleton

Khalid Hardy, fr., DL, Mountain View

Daniel Heck, jr., DL, Emmett

DeMonte Horton, fr., WR, Skyview

Ruger Jennings, fr., LB, Gooding

Parker Johnson, so., K, Nampa Christian

Jake Johnson, so., TE, Kuna

Dane Kordopatis, so., DL, Bishop Kelly

Aren Manu, fr., LB, Highland

Jacob Molenaar, jr., OL, Capital

Matt Peterson, so., WR, Blackfoot

Jace Richter, fr., DB, Mountain View

Juan Ruiz, fr., OL, Minico

Kennon Smith, so., LB, Fruitland

Garrett Smith, jr., OL, Shelley

Kyle Taylor, fr., K, Highland

Porter Thomas, fr., OL, Snake River

TJ Togiai, jr., DL, Highland

Andy Whittier, sr., DB, Century

Jake Wilkerson, fr., OL, Rocky Mountain

Dakota Wilson, jr., OL, South Fremont

Zach Wright, fr., DB, Kimberly

Montana

Josh Buss, sr., LB, Mountain View

Esai Longoria, so., OL, Vallivue

Jerry Louie-McGee, jr., WR, Lake City

Reggie Tilleman, sr., DE, Genesee

Montana State

Todd Payne, fr., DE, Idaho Falls

Zach Redd, fr., OL, Rocky Mountain

Tucker Rovig, fr., QB, Mountain View

Connor Wood, fr., OL, Rocky Mountain

Northern Arizona

Owen Dickens, fr., LB, Lakeland

New Hampshire

Gunner Gibson, fr., TE, Wood River

Portland State

Kenton Bartlett, jr., DE, Centennial

Southern Utah

Jacob Johnson, fr., P, Timberline

Weber State

David Ames, so., WR, Skyline

George Barrera, fr., OL, Borah

Raoul Johnson, fr., DE, Bishop Kelly

Brady May, sr., FB, Minico

Cole McGinnis, so., OL, Gooding

Kalvin Stewart, fr., LB, Eagle

George Tarlas, fr., DE, Borah

Jonah Williams, jr., DE, Rocky Mountain

  Comments  