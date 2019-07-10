NC State gets NCAA Notice of Allegations for violations related to Dennis Smith Jr.

NCAA NOA cites Dennis Smith, Mark Gottfried and Orlando Early NC State releases Notice of Allegations from NCAA on July 10, 2019 about payments made by former basketball coaches Mark Gottfried, Orlando Early to Dennis Smith Jr. in relation to FBI investigation, probe. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK NC State releases Notice of Allegations from NCAA on July 10, 2019 about payments made by former basketball coaches Mark Gottfried, Orlando Early to Dennis Smith Jr. in relation to FBI investigation, probe.

N.C. State has received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA for violations related to the recruitment of former basketball star Dennis Smith Jr.







The NCAA has alleged two Level I violations (the most severe), both connected to the recruitment of Smith and tied to former assistant coach Orlando Early and head coach Mark Gottfried.







There are two Level II violations connected to the use of complimentary tickets to N.C. State home games and for providing Smith with a parking pass to an N.C. State football game before he enrolled in 2016.

Fayetteville's Dennis Smith Jr. was one of the most sought after recruits in America and committed to NC State in 2015. He was he highest-rated recruit to commit to the Wolfpack and coach Mark Gottfried.

“NC State is committed to the highest levels of compliance, honesty and integrity,” Chancellor Randy Woodson said in a statement. “As the university carefully reviews the NCAA’s allegations and thoroughly evaluates the evidence in order to determine our response, we are prepared to be accountable where we believe it is appropriate and to vigorously defend this great university and its Athletics program where we feel it is necessary.”

The university received the NOA documents on Tuesday and released them on Wednesday.







The most severe allegations are tied to Early’s involvement in a $40,000 payment from a former Adidas executive to Smith’s family in Oct. 2015.







The Level I allegation against Gottfried is for a “failure to monitor” charge tied to Early’s recruitment of Smith.





The school, Gottfried and Early have 90 days to respond to the NCAA and then there will be a hearing with the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

After two years undercover, the FBI found members of top NCAA basketball programs involved in corrupt bribery schemes.