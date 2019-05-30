North Texas football schedule includes four games airing on Facebook

North Texas quarterback Mason Fine (6) threw for 444 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Mean Green’s 46-23 win over SMU on Saturday. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) AP

North Texas football’s 12-game schedule has been released and includes four games that will air on Facebook.

The Mean Green will twice be televised by the NFL Network — their Nov. 2 home game against UTEP and Nov. 23 at Rice.

North Texas opens against Abilene Christian at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at Apogee Stadium in Denton. That is one of two games that will stream on ESPN+. The Sept. 7 game at SMU will be streamed on ESPN3.

Tickets are available on the North Texas website or by calling the ticket office at 940-565-2527.





North Texas 2019 schedule:

Date







Opponent Network Time (CT) Aug. 31 vs. Abilene Christian







ESPN+







6:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at SMU ESPN3 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at California Pac-12 Networks 3:15 p.m. Sept. 21 vs. UT San Antonio* Stadium on Facebook 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28







vs. Houston







CBS Sports Network on Facebook







7 p.m. Oct. 12 at Southern Miss* Stadium on Facebook 6 p.m. Oct. 19







vs. Middle Tennessee*







Stadium







3 p.m. Oct. 26 at Charlotte* ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Nov. 2







vs. UTEP*







NFL Network







2:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at Louisiana Tech* Stadium on Facebook 3 p.m. Nov. 23







at Rice*







NFL Network







2:30 p.m. Nov. 30 vs. UAB* Stadium 3 p.m.