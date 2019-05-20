Former SMU coach to guide Houston’s XFL franchise

Bob Stoops introduced as the head coach and GM of DFW’s XFL team Bob Stoops introduced as the head coach and GM of DFW's XFL team Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bob Stoops introduced as the head coach and GM of DFW's XFL team

Former SMU coach June Jones was named the head coach and general manager of the XFL team in Houston.

Jones has a history in Houston as a coach for the Oilers and the USFL’s Houston Gamblers in the 1980s and 90s.

Houston’s XFL team will at TDECU Stadium on the campus of the University of Houston when the inaugural season starts in February.

Jones was the head coach at SMU from 2008-2014. He was with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the CFL in 2017-18.

Brian Michael Cooper, a former senior associate athletic director at Rice was named president of Houston’s XFL team last week.

