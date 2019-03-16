ACC: The toughest nonconference schedules ranked

Duke and Pittsburgh face the toughest nonconference schedules heading into the 2019-20 football season. Here's a breakdown of each ACC team's outlook:
1. Duke
Aug. 31 vs. Alabama; Sept. 7 North Carolina A&T; Sept. 14 at Middle Tennessee State; Nov. 9 Notre Dame
Overview: Duke opens the season on the road against Alabama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It's just the second time this decade the Blue Devils started away from Durham and the first time since 2013 that the program has faced an SEC opponent. After a home contest against North Carolina A&T, the team makes its first trip to Middle Tennessee State. The nonconference schedule wraps up in November with Duke hosting Notre Dame for the first time since 1961.
2. Pittsburgh
Sept. 7 Ohio; Sept. 14 at Penn State; Sept. 21 UCF; Sept. 28 Delaware
Overview: Pittsburgh went 6-3 in conference last season but 1-4 out of the ACC. The Panthers try to bounce back this season against Ohio, a program they've won four out of five previous meetings against. Pat Narduzzi's club looks to snap a two-game losing streak to Penn State when the team travels to Happy Valley a week later. Pitt returns home to host UCF hoping to snap a six-game losing streak to teams from the American Athletic Conference. The team wraps things up against FCS foe Delaware.
3. Louisville
Sept. 2 Notre Dame; Sept. 7 Eastern Kentucky; Sept. 14 vs. WKU; Nov. 30 at Kentucky
Overview: New coach Scott Satterfield kicks things off by hosting Notre Dame, where Louisville is eager to snap a five-game losing streak at home. This is just the second-ever meeting between these two Midwestern football powers. The team stays closer to home for its remaining nonconference matchups including the second of three meetings with Western Kentucky. Things conclude with the annual in-state showdown with Kentucky, with the Cards looking to bounce back after losing two of its last three games.
4. Florida State
Aug. 31 vs. Boise State; Sept. 7 ULM; Nov. 16 Alabama State; Nov. 30 at Florida
Overview: Florida State opens up a season at a neutral-site venue for the third time in the past four seasons, this time in Jacksonville against Boise State. It's the first meeting between the two programs. FSU tries to make it three straight wins over Louisiana-Monroe the following week. After a game against Alabama State, the 'Noles wrap up the season with their annual in-state showdown with Florida, looking to make it five straight road wins in the series.
5. Virginia Tech
Sept. 7 Old Dominion; Sept. 14 Furman; Oct. 12 Rhode Island; Nov. 2 at Notre Dame
Overview: After opening the season at Boston College, Virginia Tech returns home to kick off its nonconference schedule against Old Dominion. The Hokies are in search of some payback after losing to the Monarchs on the road last season. The team looks to extend the program's winning streak over FCS opponents to 10 when it faces Furman and Rhode Island. Things wrap up when Tech travels to South Bend looking for its second win at Notre Dame Stadium.
6. Georgia Tech
Sept. 7 USF; Sept. 14 The Citadel; Sept. 28 at Temple; Nov. 30 Georgia
Overview: It wasn't planned but new Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins brings a certain level of familiarity when he leads the Yellow Jackets against several American Athletic Conference foes this season including his former team at Temple. Collins was 11-5 against AAC teams including a 1-1 record against South Florida. The team wraps up its nonconference schedule by hosting in-state rival Georgia searching for the program's first home victory in the series since 1999.
7. North Carolina
Aug. 31 vs. South Carolina; Sept. 12 at Wake Forest; Sept. 21 Appalachian State; Nov. 23 Mercer
Overview: If the Tar Heels hope to bounce back from their worst season since 2003, they'll have to put together a strong showing in their nonconference schedule. UNC starts the season in Charlotte against rival South Carolina at Bank of America Stadium in search of snapping a three-game losing streak. Two weeks later, North Carolina travels to Wake Forest for a rare out-of-conference meeting with the Demon Deacons. The team stays home for its first-ever meeting with Appalachian State before hosting Mercer at the end of November.
8. Clemson
Sept. 7 Texas A&M; Sept. 21 Charlotte; Nov. 2 Wofford; Nov. 30 at South Carolina
Overview: Clemson is a stellar 20-2 against nonconference opponents over the past four seasons with both of the losses coming to Alabama. The Tigers open their out-of-conference slate against Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M. Dabo Swinney's program is riding a four-game winning streak against Fisher-led teams including last season's 28-6 win over the Aggies in College Station. Clemson wraps up the regular-season with its in-state showdown with South Carolina. The Tigers are looking to extend their winning streak in this rivalry series to six games for the first time since 1935-40.
9. Virginia
Sept. 6 William & Mary; Sept. 21 Old Dominion; Sept. 28 at Notre Dame; Nov. 23 Liberty
Overview: Virginia capped off its best season since 2011 by winning its fourth out-of-conference game of the season with a win over South Carolina in the Belk Bowl. The Cavaliers hope to ride that momentum into 2019. After a pair of home games against William & Mary and Old Dominion, Virginia travels to South Bend for the first time seeking to snap a two-game losing streak to Notre Dame. The team hosts Liberty on Thanksgiving weekend.
10. Miami
Aug. 24 vs. Florida; Sept. 14 Bethune-Cookman; Sept. 21 Central Michigan; Nov. 23 at FIU
Overview: Miami's season opens a week earlier than first thought with the Hurricanes traveling to Orlando to take on Florida. This in-state showdown is being touted as the official kick-off to college football's 150th season and it's the second straight season in which the 'Canes have opened up a season at a neutral-site venue. The team continues its nonconference schedule looking to remain perfect against Bethune-Cookman (4-0) and FIU (3-0).
11. Syracuse
Aug. 31 at Liberty; Sept. 7 at Maryland; Sept. 21 Western Michigan; Sept. 28 Holy Cross
Overview: The last time Syracuse started with back-to-back road contests was 2013 when the Orange opened in the MetLife Stadium before traveling to Northwestern. This time around, they make the trip to Liberty before heading up to face former ACC partner Maryland in College Park, where they've won three straight games. Two weeks later, Syracuse looks to extend its seven-game winning streak against MAC teams when it faces Western Michigan, which they beat last season 55-42.
12. Wake Forest
Aug. 30 Utah State; Sept. 7 at Rice; Sept. 12 North Carolina; Sept. 21 Elon
Overview: The Demon Deacons have won four straight season openers going back to 2015 with the program looking to make it two straight against Utah State. The last time Wake Forest played at Rice was 1990, with the team suffering a 33-17 loss. Dave Clawson's team returns home for a rare nonconference showdown with rival North Carolina, looking to extend a two-game home winning streak against the Tar Heels. The out-of-conference schedule wraps up with the team looking to remain perfect against Elon (10-0-1).
13. Boston College
Sept. 7 Richmond; Sept. 13 Kansas; Sept. 21 at Rutgers; Nov. 23 at Notre Dame
Overview: Boston College is 20-8 in nonconference games in the seven seasons under Steve Addazio including 11-3 the past three seasons. The Eagles host back-to-back contests against FCS foe Richmond before hosting Les Miles and Kansas. It's the first-ever meeting with the Jayhawks. The team heads down the coast for a contest against Rutgers hoping to extend the program's six-game road winning streak against the Scarlet Knights. Boston College is looking for its first road win against Notre Dame since 2007 when the Eagles travel to South Bend on Thanksgiving weekend.
14. NC State
Aug. 31 East Carolina; Sept. 7 Western Carolina; Sept. 14 at West Virginia; Sept. 21 Ball State
Overview: NC State opens up the 2019 season much like it ended the 2018 regular season with a showdown against in-state rival East Carolina in Raleigh. The Wolfpack knocked off the Pirates, 58-3, in a game added late to the schedule due to Hurricane Irma. The team looks to extend the program's perfect streak (6-0) against Western Carolina before traveling to Morgantown to take on West Virginia. The last time these two programs met was the 2010 Champs Sports Bowl in Orlando.
