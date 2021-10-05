Sports
Austin Westlake stays atop Texas 6A prep football rankings
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings after Week 6, distributed by The Associated Press.
CLASS 6A
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 Austin Westlake (5-0) W: San Marcos, 56-0 1
2 Katy (6-0) W: Katy Tompkins, 56-21 2
3 Southlake Carroll (6-0) W: Keller, 49-13 3
4 Denton Guyer (6-0) W: Prosper, 35-7 4
5 Duncanville (3-1) Idle 5
6 Humble Atascocita (5-1) W: Humble Kingwood, 49-14 6
7 Rockwall-Heath (5-1) W: Mesquite Horn, 45-3 8
8 Spring Westfield (5-0) W: Spring, 31-21 9
9 Galena Park North Shore (5-1) W: Humble, 68-6 10
10 Lake Travis (4-1) W: Buda Hays, 69-21 12
11 Allen (3-1) Idle 13
12 Spring (4-1) L: Spring Westfield, 31-21 11
13 SA Northside Brennan (5-0) W: SA Northside Stevens, 58-0 14
14 Rockwall (4-2) W: Mesquite, 25-22 15
15 Arlington Martin (4-2) W: South Grand Prairie, 56-20 16
16 Euless Trinity (4-1) Idle 17
17 Cibolo Steele (5-0) Idle 18
18 Cypress Bridgeland (5-0) W: Cypress Woods, 41-14 19
19 Midland Legacy (3-1) W: Abilene, 42-33 20
20 Cypress Park (5-0) W: Cypress Lakes, 56-0 22
21 Lewisville (5-0) W: Plano East, 29-24 21
22 Austin Vandegrift (5-0) W: Round Rock Cedar Ridge, 53-7 23
23 Houston King (6-0) W: Humble Summer Creek, 35-10 24
24 Comal Smithson Valley (5-0) Idle 25
25 The Woodlands (3-2) Idle NR
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 Denton Ryan (5-1) W: Frisco Centennial, 37-7 1
2 College Station (5-0) Idle 2
3 Dallas Highland Park (4-1) W: Sherman, 35-17 3
4 Longview (5-1) W: Wylie East, 56-0 4
5 CC Veterans Memorial (6-0) W: CC Ray, 79-10 5
6 Colleyville Heritage (4-1) W: Midlothian, 10-7 6
7 Amarillo Tascosa (5-1) W: Lubbock, 82-0 7
8 Frisco Lone Star (4-1) W: Frisco Reedy, 42-6 8
9 Katy Paetow (5-0) W: Houston Milby, 56-0 9
10 Fort Bend Hightower (4-1) W: Angleton, 18-16 10
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 Aledo (5-0) Idle 1
2 Fort Bend Marshall (5-0) W: Houston Sharpstown, 56-0 2
3 Lucas Lovejoy (5-0) W: Prosper Rock Hill, 55-14 3
4 Ennis (5-0) Idle 4
5 Lubbock Cooper (4-1) Idle 5
6 Dallas South Oak Cliff (4-1) W: Mesquite Poteet, 77-3 6
7 Nederland (5-0) W: Santa Fe, 31-0 7
8 WF Rider (5-0) Idle 8
9 Texarkana Texas (4-0) W: Hallsville, 37-24 9
10 SA Alamo Heights (5-0) Idle 10
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 Austin LBJ (5-0) Idle 3
2 Stephenville (5-0) Idle 5
3 El Campo (4-1) Idle 6
4 Melissa (4-2) W, Argyle, 21-0 8
5 Argyle (4-1) L: Melissa, 21-0 1
6 Waco La Vega (3-2) Idle 7
7 Huffman Hargrave (5-0) Idle 9
8 Kilgore (4-1) Idle 10
9 Midlothian Heritage (4-1) Idle NR
10 Kaufman (6-0) W: Carrollton Ranchview, 60-16 NR
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 Carthage (4-0) W: Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 31-6 1
2 Gilmer (4-1) Idle 2
3 Celina (4-1) Idle 3
4 West Orange-Stark (4-1) W: Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson, 54-7 4
5 China Spring (5-0) Idle 5
6 Bellville (5-0) Idle 6
7 Van (6-0) W: Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, 27-25 7
8 Geronimo Navarro (4-1) Idle 8
9 Cuero (4-1) Idle 9
10 Sinton (4-1) W Rockport-Fulton, 28-21 10
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 Tuscola Jim Ned (5-0) Idle 1
2 Brock (5-0) W: Paradise, 35-16 2
3 Hallettsville (4-1) Idle 3
4 Vanderbilt Industrial 5-1) W: Aransas Pass, 68-0 4
5 Yoakum (4-1) Idle 5
6 Mount Vernon (5-0) W: Commerce, 63-22 6
7 West (6-0) W: Dallas Madison, 60-12 7
8 Grandview (5-1) W: Dallas Life Oak Cliff, 59-0 8
9 Tatum (4-1) Idle 9
10 Lorena (4-2) W: Troy, 55-14 10
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 Franklin (6-0) W: Riesel, 75-13 1
2 Gunter (6-0) W: Bells, 41-14 2
3 Childress (5-0) W: Amarillo Highland Park, 64-8 3
4 Holliday (5-0) Idle 4
5 New London West Rusk (5-0) Idle 5
6 Newton (4-1) W: Anderson-Shiro, 58-0 6
7 Waskom (4-1) Idle 7
8 Canadian (4-1) W: Spearman, 38-37 8
9 Abernathy (5-0) Idle 9
10 Idalou (5-0) Idle 10
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 Refugio (6-0) W: Ganado, 57-7 1
2 Shiner (6-0) W: Wall, 42-14 2
3 Timpson (4-0) W: Booneville (AR), 57-40 3
4 Crawford (5-0) W: Tolar, 19-7 4
5 Cisco (4-1) Idle 5
6 Hawley (5-0) Idle 6
7 New Deal (4-1) Idle 7
8 Mason (4-1) Idle 8
9 Beckville (6-0) W: Hawkins, 61-13 9
10 Forsan (5-0) Idle 10
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 Mart (5-0) Idle 1
2 Windthorst (6-0) W: Hamlin, 45-0 2
3 Muenster (6-0) W: Collinsville, 56-13 3
4 Albany (5-0) W: Olney, 55-6 4
5 Wellington (3-2) W: Valley View, 47-7 5
6 Stratford (5-1) W: Dalhart, 38-13 6
7 Falls City (4-1) W: Pettus, forfeit 7
8 Eldorado (4-0) Idle 8
9 Vega (5-1) W: Clarendon, 34-14 9
10 Chilton (4-0) Idle 10
___
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 May (6-0) W: Newcastle, 55-0 1
2 Sterling City (5-1) W: Eden, 52-6 2
3 Jonesboro (6-0) W: Turkey Valley, 70-26 3
4 Water Valley (6-0) W: Roscoe Highland, 68-6 4
5 Abbott (6-0) W: Blum, 46-0 5
6 Rankin (5-1) W: SA FEAST, 64-12 6
7 Springlake-Earth (4-1) Idle 7
8 Garden City (4-2) W: Westbrook, 56-44 8
9 Lometa (5-0) W: Rotan, 48-44 9
10 Ira (4-1) W: Loraine, 71-26 10
___
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 Matador Motley County (6-0) W: Petersburg, 72-0 1
2 Strawn (6-0) W: FW Covenant Classical, 114-97 2
3 Richland Springs (3-1) Idle 3
4 Balmorhea (4-1) W: Fort Davis, 58-22 5
5 Follett (6-0) W: Silverton, 50-0 6
6 Anton (5-0) W: Paducah, 65-57 9
7 Jayton (6-0) W: Roby, 64-22 8
8 Throckmorton (6-0) W: Rule, 74-26 10
9 Whitharral (5-1) W: Lamesa Klondike, 48-19 NR
10 Benjamin (6-0) W: Afton Patton Springs, 38-0 NR
___
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 Austin Regents (5-0) W: SA St. Anthony’s, 56-0 1
2 Dallas Parish Episcopal (4-1) Idle 2
3 Grapevine Faith Christian (5-0) Idle 3
4 FW Nolan (3-2) Idle 4
5 Houston Second Baptist (4-1) Idle 5
___
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 Waco Live Oak (6-0) W: Oglesby, 54-8 1
2 Bulverde Bracken Christian (4-0) Idle 2
3 Austin Veritas (5-0) Idle 3
4 Marble Falls Faith (5-0) W: San Marcos Baptist, 46-30 4
5 Texas School for the Deaf (4-1) W: New Braunfels Christian, 106-67 5
Comments