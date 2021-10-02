Clemson’s leading WR Justyn Ross out for second half vs BC

Clemson starting receiver Justyn Ross left the field for the locker room in the first half against Boston College on Saturday night.

Ross was on the sideline in sweats after halftime and was out for the second half.

Ross was Clemson's leading receiver with 22 catches for 216 yards and three touchdowns coming into the game. He made one catch for 15 yards against the Eagles before leaving.

Ross is a 6-foot-4, 205-pound junior from Phenix City, Alabama. He had 112 catches for 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns his first two seasons.

Ross missed all of 2020 after having surgery to repair a congenital fusion where two vertebrae appear as one. He was cleared to return to the field this past offseason.