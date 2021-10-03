Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Black Hawk/Warren IL 24, Potosi/Cassville 12
Living Word Lutheran 24, Dominican 18
Merrill 14, Lakeland 12
Newman Catholic 61, Tigerton/Marion 0
Oakfield 36, Wonewoc- Center/Weston 0
Regis 28, Mondovi 20
Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 76, North Crawford 28
St. Marys Springs 35, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brodhead/Juda vs. Dodgeville, ccd.
Hillsboro vs. Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
