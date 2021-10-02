New York Mets to visit the Atlanta Braves

New York Mets (77-83, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (86-73, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (1-4, 5.73 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Braves: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -130, Mets +110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and New York will face off on Saturday.

The Braves are 40-38 on their home turf. Atlanta has hit 236 home runs as a team this season. Adam Duvall leads the team with 38, averaging one every 13.4 at-bats.

The Mets are 30-49 in road games. New York has slugged .391 this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with a mark of .518.

The Mets won the last meeting 4-3. Tylor Megill earned his fourth victory and Brandon Nimmo went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs for New York. Huascar Ynoa took his sixth loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 76 extra base hits and is batting .259.

Alonso leads the Mets with 66 extra base hits and 93 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .251 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Mets: 4-6, .246 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Edgar Santana: (intercostal), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Adam Duvall: (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Stephen Vogt: (hip).

Mets: Thomas Szapucki: (undisclosed), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Drew Smith: (shoulder), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand), Tomas Nido: (thumb).