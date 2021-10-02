Red Sox to face Nationals on the road

Boston Red Sox (90-70, third in the AL East) vs. Washington Nationals (65-95, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: TBD Nationals: Josiah Gray (2-2, 5.85 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Boston will play on Saturday.

The Nationals are 35-44 on their home turf. Washington has hit 181 home runs as a team this season. Juan Soto leads the club with 29, averaging one every 17.1 at-bats.

The Red Sox are 41-38 on the road. Boston's lineup has 215 home runs this season, Rafael Devers leads the club with 35 homers.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 4-2. Eduardo Rodriguez earned his 12th victory and Hunter Renfroe went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Boston. Josh Rogers registered his second loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soto leads the Nationals with 29 home runs and has 94 RBIs.

Devers leads the Red Sox with 161 hits and has 110 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .254 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by eight runs

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Red Sox: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (forearm), Kyle McGowin: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Gerardo Parra: (knee), Yadiel Hernandez: (undisclosed).

Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock: (pectoral), Phillips Valdez: (covid-19), Josh Taylor: (back), Danny Santana: (covid-19), Yairo Munoz: (covid-19).