Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adair 50, Nowata 6
Anadarko 36, Bridge Creek 15
Antlers 22, Atoka 13
Apache 28, Walters 6
Ardmore 61, Altus 0
Arkoma 42, Weleetka 34
Barnsdall 62, Drumright 42
Beaver 46, Corn Bible Academy 6
Beggs 38, Okmulgee 14
Berryhill 28, Verdigris 10
Bethany 27, Elk City 6
Bishop Kelley 55, Durant 7
Bixby 81, Putnam West 6
Blanchard 41, Ada 27
Bluejacket 60, South Coffeyville 14
Booker T. Washington 66, Bartlesville 0
Bristow 3, Wagoner 0
Broken Bow 38, Hilldale 31
Buffalo 22, Geary 6
Caddo 42, Quinton 0
Carl Albert 22, Guthrie 19
Cascia Hall 49, Spiro 14
Cashion 39, Oklahoma Christian Academy 28
Choctaw 36, Ponca City 0
Claremore 26, Memorial 0
Cleveland 38, Miami 24
Clinton 54, Chickasha 14
Collinsville 43, Sapulpa 13
Commerce 52, Afton 7
Community Christian 52, Crooked Oak 7
Coweta 55, Tulsa Rogers 14
Coyle 60, Bowlegs 14
Crossings Christian School 72, Star Spencer 12
Davenport 52, Yale 6
Davis 14, Comanche 6
Deer Creek 38, Putnam North 13
Dewar 66, Summit Christian 47
Dibble 35, Healdton 32
Edmond Santa Fe 48, Westmoore 10
Eisenhower 67, Western Heights 0
Elgin 33, Weatherford 27
Elmore City 50, Stratford 0
Eufaula 14, Hugo 7
FW Trinity Valley, Texas 41, Casady 13
Fairview 53, Thomas Fay Custer 13
Fort Gibson 58, Stilwell 8
Frederick 14, Coalgate 7
Gore 61, Central Sallisaw 6
Grove 56, Catoosa 27
Harrah 21, John Marshall 6
Hartshorne 34, Valliant 0
Haskell 32, Morris 7
Hennessey 36, Newkirk 28
Heritage Hall 35, Perkins-Tryon 20
Hobart 21, Carnegie 8
Hominy 47, Caney Valley 14
Hooker 22, Sayre 7
Idabel 52, Wilburton 27
Jay 36, Inola 21
Jenks 31, Broken Arrow 14
Jones 29, Chandler 26
Keys (Park Hill) 26, Pocola 19
Kingfisher 30, Douglass 28
Kingston 29, Lone Grove 17
Konawa 18, Savanna 13
Lawton 65, OKC Northwest 12
Lexington 34, Holdenville 28
Lincoln Christian 68, Locust Grove 19
Luther 47, Chisholm 0
MacArthur 49, El Reno 8
Marlow 45, Lindsay 6
Maud 42, Midway 36
Maysville 52, Grandfield 20
McAlester 62, Tulsa East Central 6
McGuinness 45, Woodward 14
Medford 94, Copan 48
Metro Christian 44, Henryetta 0
Midwest City 47, OKC U.S. Grant 8
Millwood 26, Kellyville 6
Minco 50, Cordell 12
Moore 41, Edmond North 14
Mooreland 40, Burns Flat-Dill City 6
Morrison 49, Chelsea 20
Mounds 51, Wewoka 13
Mount St. Mary 34, McLoud 27
Mountain View-Gotebo 56, Ryan 0
Muldrow 27, Sallisaw 6
Mustang 54, Southmoore 0
NOAH 46, DASCHE, Texas 14
Newcastle 21, Cache 7
Noble 63, Duncan 27
Norman 45, Edmond Memorial 28
Oaks 56, Wilson 6
Okemah 36, Allen 8
Oklahoma Union 56, Wyandotte 8
Oologah 20, Skiatook 0
Owasso 70, Norman North 28
Panama 42, Heavener 12
Pauls Valley 43, Little Axe 0
Pawhuska 62, Fairland 12
Perry 39, Blackwell 0
Piedmont 70, Guymon 6
Plainview 42, Dickson 8
Porter Consolidated 41, Canadian 14
Poteau 51, McLain/TSST 6
Prague 53, Meeker 21
Pryor 38, Glenpool 37
Purcell 42, Christian Heritage Academy 14
Quapaw 27, Ketchum 0
Regent Prep 53, Wellston 8
Rejoice Christian School 63, Kansas 26
Ringling 48, Wynnewood 13
Sand Springs 48, Muskogee 34
Sasakwa 58, Dustin 8
Seiling 22, Snyder 0
Sequoyah-Claremore 34, Salina 15
Shawnee 34, Tulsa Edison 7
Sperry 50, Dewey 12
Stigler 41, Checotah 0
Strother 47, Depew 0
Stroud 50, Liberty 28
Sulphur 42, Madill 27
Tahlequah 61, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 6
Texhoma 7, Merritt 6
Timberlake 59, Welch 14
Tipton 34, Hollis 18
Tishomingo 52, Marietta 20
Tonkawa 25, Crescent 6
Tuttle 44, Tecumseh 0
Tyrone 36, Sharon-Mutual 8
Union 35, Putnam City 7
Vian 55, Roland 21
Victory Christian 58, Kiefer 42
Vinita 52, Mannford 20
Warner 22, Colcord 21
Washington 56, Bethel 18
Waurika 66, Canton 48
Wayne 54, Rush Springs 14
Waynoka 36, Boise City 20
Webbers Falls 46, Watts 0
Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 55, Deer Creek-Lamont 0
Westville 60, Sequoyah Tahlequah 32
Wetumka def. Prue, forfeit
Woodland 28, Pawnee 8
Yukon 20, Enid 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
