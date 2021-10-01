Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abbotsford def. Thorp, forfeit

Alma/Pepin 42, Independence/Gilmanton 20

Almond-Bancroft 44, Cornell 22

Amery 28, Somerset 20

Amherst 56, Nekoosa 8

Appleton North 35, Oshkosh West 7

Aquinas 49, Viroqua 16

Arcadia 34, Altoona 22

Arrowhead 54, Waukesha South 13

Ashland 28, Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 12

Ashwaubenon 43, Green Bay Southwest 14

Assumption 56, Rosholt 6

Athens 68, Sturgeon Bay 0

Augusta 28, Blair-Taylor 0

Badger 42, Westosha Central 27

Baldwin-Woodville 35, Saint Croix Central 14

Bay Port 49, Green Bay Preble 6

Beaver Dam 38, Janesville Craig 27

Belleville 42, Fennimore 14

Belmont 40, Williams Bay 0

Benton/Scales Mound 43, Pecatonica/Argyle 8

Berlin 19, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 14

Bonduel 8, Clintonville 0

Boyceville 28, Elmwood/Plum City 0

Brillion 42, Roncalli 0

Brookfield East 42, Menomonee Falls 28

Brookwood def. Royall, forfeit

Burlington 21, Delavan-Darien 7

Campbellsport 2, Omro 0

Cashton 42, New Lisbon 0

Catholic Memorial 42, Marquette University 7

Catholic Memorial def. Milwaukee Lutheran, forfeit

Chequamegon/Butternut/Mercer 50, Winter/Birchwood 8

Chippewa Falls 35, Eau Claire Memorial 7

Clinton 56, Palmyra-Eagle 6

Coleman 48, Crivitz 7

Columbus 40, Lodi 7

Cumberland 56, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 26

Darlington 53, Cuba City 33

De Pere 21, Notre Dame 17

DeForest 42, Milton 6

Deerfield 48, St. John's NW Military Academy 22

Denmark 21, Freedom 0

Durand 46, Osseo-Fairchild 16

Edgerton 13, Whitewater 6

Edgewood 59, East Troy 0

Ellsworth 34, Prescott 7

Fall Creek 26, Elk Mound 12

Fall River/Rio def. Wayland Academy, forfeit

Florence 32, Suring 16

Fort Atkinson 34, Stoughton 28

Fox Valley Lutheran 22, Little Chute 21

Franklin 34, Oak Creek 14

Germantown 50, West Allis Nathan Hale 7

Gibraltar 51, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Oneida/Providence Academy 12

Gilman 42, Phillips 6

Glenwood City 32, Cadott 13

Grafton 49, South Milwaukee 10

Grantsburg 40, Marathon 0

Grantsburg def. Lake Holcombe, forfeit

Green Bay West 14, Green Bay East 13

Greendale 35, Whitnall 14

Hamilton 41, Brookfield Central 14

Highland 42, De Soto 2

Hilbert 42, Cedar Grove-Belgium 41

Homestead 28, Hartford Union 24

Hortonville 19, Colby 13

Hortonville def. Wausau East, forfeit

Hudson 31, Superior 6

Hurley 54, Rib Lake/Prentice 0

Ithaca 40, Riverdale 14

Janesville Parker 46, Watertown 28

Jefferson 27, McFarland 21

Kaukauna 45, Neenah 19

Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 43, Kenosha Indian Trail 13

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 28, Brookfield Academy 14

Kettle Moraine 36, Waukesha North 7

Kewaskum 43, Ripon 15

Kewaunee 35, Oconto Falls 12

Kewaunee def. Mishicot, forfeit

Kickapoo/LaFarge 47, Wisconsin Heights 6

Kimberly 45, Fond du Lac 17

Kingdom Prep Lutheran 44, Kenosha Christian Life 39

Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 54, Chilton 14

La Crosse Central 42, Holmen 28

La Crosse Logan 36, Tomah 8

Laconia 62, North Fond du Lac 6

Lake Country Lutheran 55, University School of Milwaukee 14

Lake Holcombe 78, South Shore 6

Lake Mills 28, Big Foot 24

Lakeside Lutheran 14, Watertown Luther Prep 7

Lourdes Academy 12, Johnson Creek 7

Loyal 32, Pittsville 26

Luck 44, Siren 6

Luther 20, Bangor 13

Luxemburg-Casco 35, Kingsford, Mich. 6

Madison La Follette 18, Madison Memorial 13

Madison West 25, Beloit Memorial 0

Markesan 49, Pardeeville 14

Marquette University def. West Allis Central, forfeit

Marshall 27, Southern Door 0

Marshall def. Cambridge, forfeit

Marshfield 21, Appleton West 0

Martin Luther 42, Brown Deer 6

Mauston 34, Wautoma 6

Mayville 42, Lomira 7

McDonell Central 48, New Auburn 12

Medford Area 40, Antigo 0

Melrose-Mindoro 27, Eleva-Strum 0

Menasha 49, Manitowoc Lincoln 7

Menomonie 35, Rice Lake 0

Middleton 30, Verona Area 0

Mineral Point 66, Parkview/Albany 0

Monroe 42, Evansville 14

Mosinee 14, Rhinelander 7

Mount Horeb/Barneveld 26, Monona Grove 24

Mukwonago 38, Oconomowoc 10

Muskego 42, Waukesha West 14

Necedah 40, Boscobel 22

New Berlin West 34, Wauwatosa East 8

New Holstein 38, Valders 8

New London 20, Seymour 14

New Richmond 43, Eau Claire North 6

Nicolet 34, Slinger 28

Northwestern 56, Bloomer 12

Northwood/Solon Springs 58, Washburn 20

Oconto Falls def. Northland Pines, forfeit

Onalaska 28, Sparta 0

Oostburg 51, Manitowoc Lutheran 0

Osceola 66, Black River Falls 27

Oshkosh North 20, Appleton East 14

Ozaukee 64, Random Lake 6

Pacelli 29, Iola-Scandinavia 12

Platteville 28, New Glarus/Monticello 12

Plymouth 56, Waupun 0

Port Edwards 40, Tri-County 0

Port Washington 36, Sheboygan Falls 0

Portage 36, Sauk Prairie 14

Poynette def. Montello/Princeton/Green Lake, forfeit

Prairie Farm 36, Clayton 19

Prairie du Chien 21, River Valley 0

Pulaski 21, West De Pere 7

Racine Horlick 42, Racine Case 13

Racine Lutheran 55, Catholic Central 14

Racine Park 34, Kenosha Tremper 30

Racine St. Catherine's 32, Saint Thomas More 21

Randolph 52, Cambria-Friesland 22

Reedsburg Area 21, Baraboo 20

Reedsville 45, Howards Grove 15

Richland Center 57, Westfield Area 6

River Falls 41, West Salem 7

River Ridge 26, Lancaster 21

Saint Francis 14, Shoreland Lutheran 6

Sevastopol 54, Gillett 14

Sheboygan South 21, Sheboygan North 14

Shell Lake 39, Frederic 0

Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 9, Cudahy 6

Spencer/Columbus Catholic 36, Manawa 8

Spooner 48, Cameron 14

Spring Valley 43, Clear Lake 7

St. Croix Falls 41, Barron 14

Stanley-Boyd 37, Neillsville/Granton 0

Stratford 48, Weyauwega-Fremont 7

Sun Prairie 55, Madison East 13

Thorp 54, Owen-Withee 6

Tomahawk 65, Northern Elite 21

Turner 12, Horicon/Hustisford 6

Turtle Lake 44, Colfax 8

Two Rivers 41, Kiel 23

Union Grove 35, Wilmot Union 0

Unity 48, Fall River/Rio 20

Unity def. Flambeau, forfeit

Waterford 27, Elkhorn Area 7

Waterloo 2, Dodgeland 0

Waunakee 52, Oregon 7

Waupaca 17, Xavier 14

Wausau West 41, Stevens Point 22

Wauwatosa West 58, New Berlin Eisenhower 6

Webster 16, Ladysmith 8

West Bend East 49, West Bend West 7

Westby 52, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 7

Whitefish Bay 38, Cedarburg 12

Whitehall 25, Cochrane-Fountain City 8

Wild Rose def. Almond-Bancroft, forfeit

Winneconne 16, Shawano 14

Wisconsin Dells 41, Adams-Friendship 8

Wisconsin Lutheran 49, Greenfield 14

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 37, D.C. Everest 26

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 51, Shiocton 19

Wrightstown 27, Marinette 19

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning vs. Milwaukee Madison, ccd.

Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon vs. Milwaukee Washington/Fuller Collegiate, ccd.

Milwaukee North vs. Milwaukee Vincent/Destiny, ccd.

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan vs. Milwaukee Obama SCTE, ccd.

Owen-Withee vs. Athens, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

