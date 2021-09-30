Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ Amarillo Tascosa 82, Lubbock 0

¶ Austin Akins 20, Austin High 18

¶ Cypress Park 56, Cypress Lakes 0

¶ Del Rio 24, Laredo Johnson 19

¶ Edinburg Economedes 19, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0

¶ EP Americas 26, EP Socorro 0

¶ Fort Bend Bush 10, Fort Bend Elkins 3

¶ Garland 41, Garland Lakeview Centennial 7

¶ Houston Lamar 62, Houston Westbury 0

¶ Katy Cinco Ranch 45, Katy Mayde Creek 14

¶ Katy Seven Lakes 44, Katy Taylor 20

¶ Klein Cain 63, Tomball Memorial 14

¶ Laredo United South 41, Laredo Nixon 14

¶ League City Clear Springs 47, Houston Clear Lake 21

¶ Lewisville Marcus 33, Plano 14

¶ Pasadena Memorial 56, Pasadena Rayburn 13

¶ SA Northside Brennan 58, SA Northside Stevens 0

¶ SA Northside Marshall 41, SA Northside Jay 14

¶ Spring Dekaney 35, Aldine Nimitz 21

¶ Wylie 31, Garland Rowlett 13

CLASS 5A=

¶ Amarillo 24, Lubbock Monterey 7

¶ CC Moody 41, CC Carroll 17

¶ Dallas Adams 42, Dallas Molina 41, OT

¶ Dallas Highland Park 35, Sherman 17

¶ Denton Ryan 37, Frisco Centennial 7

¶ Frisco Lone Star 42, Frisco Reedy 6

¶ Frisco Wakeland 56, Frisco Heritage 28

¶ Houston Sterling 12, Houston Waltrip 7

¶ Katy Paetow 56, Houston Milby 0

¶ Kaufman 60, Carrollton Ranchview 16

¶ Leander Glenn 34, Bastrop 10

¶ McKinney North 45, West Mesquite 38

¶ Mission Memorial 27, Mission Sharyland 16

¶ Montgomery 52, Fulshear 32

¶ Pflugerville Weiss 56, Austin Anderson 40

¶ SA Edison 16, SA Lanier 6

¶ Somerset 28, Hidalgo 7

¶ Texas City 45, Humble Kingwood Park 3

CLASS 4A=

¶ Dallas Carter 48, North Dallas 0

¶ Houston Furr 40, Houston Washington 18

¶ Houston North Forest 13, Houston Kashmere 12

CLASS 3A=

¶ Gunter 41, Bells 14

CLASS 2A=

¶ La Villa 40, Harlingen Marine Military 7

¶ Linden-Kildare 34, Gladewater Union Grove 27

¶ Shelbyville 40, Detroit 12

CLASS 1A=

¶ Borden County 14, Morgan 8

¶ Darrouzett 69, Harrold 6

¶ Hedley 66, Guthrie 45

¶ Jonesboro 70, Turkey Valley 26

PRIVATE SCHOOLS=

¶ SA Town East Christian 79, Austin NYOS 39

OTHER=

¶ Austin SPC 57, Medina 8

¶ Cypress Bridgeland 41, Cypress Woods 14

¶ Davenport 34, SA Holy Cross 6

¶ Red Oak Ovilla 54, CenTex Homeschool 6

¶ Waco Live Oak Classical 54, Oglesby 8

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Celina vs. Boerne, ccd.

Rising Star vs. Ranger, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

