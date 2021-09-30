Kluber scheduled to start for New York against Toronto

New York Yankees (90-68, second in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (88-70, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Thursday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Corey Kluber (5-3, 3.82 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (13-6, 2.68 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 244 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -136, Yankees +118; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and New York will meet on Thursday.

The Blue Jays are 44-32 on their home turf. Toronto has a team on-base percentage of .328, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a mark of .397.

The Yankees are 45-35 in road games. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .322 this season, led by Aaron Judge with a mark of .364.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 6-5. Adam Cimber earned his third victory and Bo Bichette went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and two RBIs for Toronto. Clay Holmes registered his fourth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 46 home runs and has 106 RBIs.

Judge leads the Yankees with 60 extra base hits and 95 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .228 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Yankees: 7-3, .267 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Joakim Soria: (covid-19), David Phelps: (right lat), Thomas Hatch: (hamstring).

Yankees: Jameson Taillon: (ankle), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Zack Britton: (elbow), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).