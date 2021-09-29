Toews returns to Chicago lineup in shootout loss to Detroit

Ottawa Senators center Chris Tierney (71) skates away as Toronto Maple Leafs players celebrate a goal David Kampf (64) during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game in Ottawa on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Chicago captain Jonathan Toews played for the first time in more than a year Wednesday night in the Blackhawks’ 4-3 shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

Toews assisted on Dominik Kubalik’s goal late in the first period in the exhibition game and opened the shootout with a goal.

The 33-year-old forward sat out last season because of chronic immune response syndrome. He last played on Aug. 18, 2020, in Chicago’s first-round playoff loss to Vegas

Bobby Ryan scored the tying goal for Detroit with 1:51 left in regulation and added the winner in the fourth round of the shootout.

Adam Erne and Taro Hirose also scored for Detroit in the shootout. Toews and Lukas Reichel were the only Blackhawks to score in the tiebreaker.

Michael Rasmussen and Mitchell Stephens also scored in regulation for Detroit. Thomas Greiss and Calvin Pickard each play half the game in goal, with Greiss allowing all three goals on 15 shots, and Pickard stopping 24 shots.

Brandon Hagel and Jujhar Khaira also scored for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 30 saves.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, SENATORS 0

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Michael Bunting scored three power-play goals to help Toronto beat Ottawa.

David Kampf also scored, and Josh Ho-Sang — invited to camp on a professional tryout — had two assists. Petr Mrazek stopped 19 shots.

Filip Gustavsson allowed three goals on 25 shots in the first two periods for Ottawa. Mads Sogaard allowed a goal on seven shots in the third.

DEVILS 5, CAPITALS 4

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nico Hischie scored on a power play with 1:12 left to lift New Jersey past Washington.

Yegor Sharangovich, Jack Hughes, Alexander Holtz, and Dawson Mercer also scored for New Jersey.

Jonathan Bernier allowed all four Washington goals on 17 shots in the first two periods. Nico Daws stopped all 10 shots he faced in the third.

John Carlson scored twice for the Capitals, and T.J. Oshie and Mike Vecchione added a goal apiece. Zach Fucale stopped 12 of 15 shots in the first two periods, and Ilya Samsonov gave up two goals on eight shots in the third.

BLUE JACKETS 5, BLUES 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Boone Jenner had two goals and an assist in Columbus' victory over St. Louis.

Dean Kukan, Liam Foudy and Gregory Hofmann also scored for Columbus. , which had Daniil Tarasov and J.F. Berube split time in net. Daniil Tarasov made 25 saves in the first two periods, and J.F. Berube stopped 10 shots in the third.

Hugh McGing and Jake Salman scored for St. Louis. Joel Hofer allowed three goals on 19 shots in the first two periods, and Charlie Lindgren stopped 13 of 14 shots in the third.

JETS 5, OILERS 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Jansen Harkins had two goals and an assist to lead Winnipeg past Edmonton.

Evgeny Svechnikov had a goal and two assists, Austin Poganski and Kyle Connor also scored, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 17 shots,

Brad Malone scored for Edmonton. Ilya Konovalov made 17 saves on 21 shots in the first two periods, and Stuart Skinner stopped six of seven shots in the third.

PANTHERS 4, STARS 3, SO

DALLAS (AP) — Serron Noel scored the tying goal with 44 seconds left in regulation and added the shootout winner in Florida's victory over Dallas.

Mason Marchment and Logan Hutsko also scored for Florida, and Christopher Gibson made 35 saves.

Alexander Radulov, Jason Robertson, and Jamie Benn scored in a span of 7:02 in the second period for Dallas. Jake Oettinger stopped 25 shots.