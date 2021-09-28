Sports
Tuesday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Colome, 25-19, 7-25, 25-7, 26-24
Avon def. Scotland, 25-17, 25-19, 25-23
Baltic def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-15, 25-19, 21-25, 22-25, 15-12
Bridgewater-Emery def. Ethan, 25-13, 25-21, 25-20
Britton-Hecla def. Sisseton, 25-20, 17-25, 23-25, 25-23, 15-3
Brookings def. Watertown, 20-25, 26-24, 25-23
Canton def. West Central, 25-16, 25-15, 25-20
Colman-Egan def. Howard, 25-14, 25-9, 25-19
Corsica/Stickney def. Wessington Springs, 20-25, 25-20, 25-13, 28-26
DeSmet def. Clark/Willow Lake, 20-25, 25-23, 25-16, 22-25, 15-10
Dell Rapids def. McCook Central/Montrose, 19-25, 25-18, 19-25, 25-20, 15-8
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Flandreau, 25-12, 25-17, 25-17
Estelline/Hendricks def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-19, 25-8, 25-10
Faulkton def. Langford, 25-15, 25-13, 25-20
Florence/Henry def. Groton Area, 25-23, 25-19, 25-20
Gayville-Volin def. Bon Homme, 25-19, 29-31, 25-12, 25-14
Great Plains Lutheran def. Lake Preston, 25-19, 25-15, 25-17
Hamlin def. Deuel, 25-14, 25-14, 25-18
Harrisburg def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 15-25, 25-23, 25-20, 11-25, 15-13
Hill City def. Philip, 25-20, 25-11, 25-12
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-10, 25-12, 25-15
Kadoka Area def. Bennett County, 25-10, 25-7, 25-17
Kimball/White Lake def. Lyman, 25-16, 20-25, 25-17, 25-19
Lemmon def. Bison, 13-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-8
Lennox def. Beresford, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21
Madison def. Parker, 15-25, 25-27, 25-10, 25-13, 15-4
Menno def. Irene-Wakonda, 21-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-23, 19-17
Miller def. Chamberlain, 25-12, 25-13, 25-21
Mobridge-Pollock def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-9, 25-9, 25-11
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Platte-Geddes, 25-14, 25-17, 18-25, 26-28, 15-10
Northwestern def. Redfield, 25-16, 25-22, 25-17
Pierre def. Rapid City Christian, 21-25, 25-9, 25-13, 25-14
Potter County def. Sully Buttes, 25-18, 25-12, 25-23
Red Cloud def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-23, 25-23, 25-22
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-16, 25-20, 22-25, 25-13
Sioux Falls Christian def. Vermillion, 25-7, 25-10, 25-12
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Yankton, 25-11, 21-25, 25-18, 25-19
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Mitchell, 25-14, 25-18, 25-16
Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Aberdeen Central, 25-17, 25-16, 25-18
Sioux Falls Washington def. Huron, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23
St. Thomas More def. Spearfish, 25-20, 23-25, 21-25, 25-16, 15-11
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Marty Indian, 25-12, 25-11, 25-10
Wagner def. Hanson, 25-14, 25-22, 25-9
Wall def. Jones County, 25-20, 25-19, 14-25, 25-15
Warner def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-22, 25-14, 25-21
Webster def. Waubay/Summit, 25-14, 25-17, 25-14
Edgemont Triangular=
Edgemont def. Hay Springs, Neb., 25-5, 15-25, 24-26, 25-18, 15-9
Edgemont def. Oelrichs, 25-8, 25-13, 25-12
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments